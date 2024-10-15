Namish Taneja's father passes away while performing Ram Leela; actor says, 'Don't know how to move forward without him...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Namish Taneja is currently going through one of the most difficult phases of his life as he recently lost his father, Vikram Taneja, on October 12. His father, who was a passionate actor, suffered a heart attack while performing in a Ram Leela in Delhi. Namish was shooting in Mumbai for his show Mishri when he received this heartbreaking news. The actor rushed to Delhi to be with his family in this tough situation.

The sudden and tragic passing away of his father has shattered Namish Taneja completely. Speaking of the same, the actor expressed, "This is one of the worst days of my life. I have lost not just my father, but a piece of my heart and soul. Despite knowing that we all must leave this world someday, accepting this harsh reality feels unbearable. Right now, I am numb and lost. I don't know how to move forward without him. He was not just my father; he was my best friend, my guiding light."

Remembering his dad, Namish mentioned although his father was a teacher by profession he was passionate about acting. The actor revealed, "Every year, he eagerly participated in Ram Leela in Delhi, often taking on the powerful roles of Khubhkaran or Dashrath. Watching him perform live was a joy that filled my heart with pride. He cherished Navratri, counting down the days until he could travel to Delhi and bring his characters to life on stage."

Revealing details of his father's sudden passing, the Mishri actor mentioned that when his father appeared on the stage during the play, he suffered a heart attack. After this, his father was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he suffered another heart attack there, resulting in his demise.

Namish shared, "I was in Mumbai shooting, my world shattered when I received the news and I rushed to Delhi. Now, after this tragedy I feel helpless. My heart aches, and my hands tremble, but I know I need to be strong for my mom and my family. It’s a hard journey ahead, and I’m not sure how to cope with this immense loss."

Namish, who has acted in several shows, is also passionate about dancing and has loved it since childhood. The Maitree actor recalled how his dad discovered his passion and encouraged him to pursue it. He mentioned that his dad was his "backbone" and always supported him.

We hope Namish gets the strength to deal with this huge loss!

Speaking about his work life, the actor has starred in numerous shows such as Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, Vidya, and more. He is currently seen in Mishri opposite Megha Chakraborty.

