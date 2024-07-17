EXCLUSIVE: Mishri's Namish Taneja reveals turning down offers from Suhaagan Chudail and Jubliee Talkies; here's why

Namish Taneja is a well-known name in the television world. From romancing Tejasswi Prakash in Swaragini to his stint in Maitree, Namish has made a separate fanbase who looks forward to his work. As Taneja is set to be a part of the new show Mishri, Pinkvilla quizzed him about the show, his character, and more. Read on to find out his responses.

Namish Taneja on what made him sign Mishri

Narrating the back story of how he bagged Mishri, Namish Taneja shared that he had visited Mathura and after returning, he got many offers for TV shows like Suhaagan Chudail and Jubliee Talkiees among others. Mishri was also offered during the same time. While he was contemplating which show to take up, he realized that Mishri's story is based in Mathura and he felt an instant connection.

He said, "Later when I came to know that my character name in Mishri will be Raghav, which has a connection with Mathura's Lord Krishna, I was convinced that I'd like to pick Mishri. Moreso because I've heard that when you visit Mathura you get blessings in unthinkable forms and I believe Mishri's offer is a divine intervention."

Take a look at Mishri's recent promo here:

Namish Taneja further added, "Also, as I was contemplating my next show, Mishri's production house offered me to visit Mathura just for a better understanding of the character. Now, this is quite rare in TV that you get such exposure to get the pulse of the character and thus I took the show up."

Advertisement

Namish Taneja on his character in Mishri

Talking about his character in the show, Namish Taneja said, "Well, I have been in the industry for quite some time now and have portrayed different kinds of characters; from a business tycoon to an angry young man and others. However, I was loved the most for my TV show Main Mayke Chali Jaugi wherein I played a boy-next-door kind of a character."

"In Mishri too, I play a boy-next-door. Since I was loved in such a character in the past, I felt I should give the audience what they want from me," he added.

Namish Taneja on bond with Megha Chakraborty

Talking about his bond with actress Megha Chakraborty, Namish Taneja shared, "Well, it's quite nice working with her. We connected from the word go and I realized that we are more alike. I sometimes tell her that she is my female version. She gets me even without talking and we share a similar wavelength in terms of our thoughts and work ethics. It has been a great ride with her so far."

Advertisement

Namish Taneja on bond with Shruti Bisht

Shruti Bisht plays the character of Mishri in the show and when asked about his bond with her, Namish added that he feels responsible around Shruti as she is quite young. He mentioned guiding her and providing her with feedback and suggestions whenever required.

The Swaragini actor added, "Shruti diligently listens to my inputs and incorporates them in her performance. I also often try to make her realize the major opportunity that she has got by bagging the show and she shouldn't take it for granted; not that she does, I just try to give her the advice that nobody gave me when I was starting fresh in the industry."

Apart from Swaragini and Mishri, Namish Taneja has been a part of shows like Vidya and Mai Mayke Chali Jaugi among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Namish Taneja gets nostalgic about Baisakhi; Ankit Gupta and more extend wishes