Niti Taylor announces birth of baby boy, shares details of newborn but here's what you need to know

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor, a while ago took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has become a masi for the second time. Yes! You read that right. Her elder sister Aditi Parbhoo gave birth to a baby boy. Niti announced the birth of her nephew and shared cute details of the same, which would surely leave all her fans in an aww mode. The actress got married to veteran Indian Army officer Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020.

Niti Taylor, a while back took to her Instagram story, to share a heartwarming picture of the baby boy. Sharing a cute picture of the baby's feet, she wrote that he was born on 2nd September 2024 at 7.33 Am, and is 3.32 kg and 51 cm. She coupled the picture with a blue heart emoji which was all things adorable. Indeed! She is the proudest masi ever.

The 29-year-old actress, in her next post, mentioned how elated she was to be a masi again. She also spoke about the health of the baby. Her announcement post read, "So thrilled to share that Aditi (my sister) and the baby are both doing great- healthy and happy! We're overjoyed for this beautiful new beginning and sending all our love and best wishes to Aditi, Nikhil, and Zyrah as they welcome their newest family member."

In the third post, Niti shared a BTS picture of her sister, showcasing her baby bump, which was all things cute. Talking about Niti, she has always charmed her fans with her role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite Parth Samthaan, Ishqbaaz to name a few. She is very close to her mom Cheryl Taylor, sister Aditi Parbhoo, and niece Zyrah, whom she used to always feature in their vlogs.

It was back on August 13, 2019, when Niti got engaged to Parikshit in Delhi. Her engagement ceremony had a mehendi night, where the couple had twinned in olive green outfits. She had shared an adorable picture with a caption, "PARTITAYLES To love laughter and happily ever after @theglamweddingofficial.”

Team Pinkvilla sends Niti Taylor and her family the heartiest congratulations!

