Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane pens note as she bids farewell to Jafaa, prays for women suffering from domestic violence to ‘find solace'

Mawra Hocane has left her fans in awe with her strong performance as Zara in Jafaa, a recent and popular Pakistani drama. Addressing societal evil and domestic violence, the show revolves around a toxic husband (Mohib Mirza) and his doctor wife (Mawra), who grapple with his outburst. As Jafaa nears its finale, the actress shared a post bidding farewell to the show and her character.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mawra treated fans with a series of snapshots, giving a candid sneak peek into the BTS moments from Jafaa. A few of the frames also feature the crew members and they appear busy in the production. The sweetest part? Mawra Hocane and Sehar Khan’s heartwarming photo speaks volumes.

In the caption, the Nauroz actress expressed, “As I bid farewell to ZARA I hope & pray that all women who continue to suffer from domestic violence, emotional/physical, find solace.. find the light they need.. find kindness InshaAllah My heart goes out to all of you.. May you heal…”

She further extended gratitude to the audience and her fans for catching up on the nuances of Jafaa that she and her team attempted to portray. The Pakistani actress thanked her co-actors and called her character, Zara, a warrior.

Mawra wrote, “A big thankyou to our audience.. to everyone who caught on to the nuances we attempted to portray & gave me so so much validation as an actor. This is for my team.. through thick & thin.. through wobbly paths.. we made it after all.. My director @danishnawazofficial my writer @fazal_samira & Ofcourse @momina.duraid for trusting me with this sensitive journey.. Zara will forever be our warrior!!!”

For the unversed, Directed by Danish Nawaz, Jafaa features her opposite Mohib Mirza, and she is seen coping with her troubled marriage. The show also stars Sehar Khan, Usman Mukhtar, Nadia Afgan, Farah Sadia, and others in pivotal roles.

