From Gopi Bahu washing laptop to Riddhima fit into suitcase, 7 ILLOGICAL Hindi TV scenes that will leave you looking for logic

Indian TV shows are good, no doubt about it but sometimes, do they also make you go ‘What did I just watch?’ Well, if that’s a yes, then we have compiled some of the top ‘illogical’ scenes from TV shows that will make you question everything.

Hindi TV shows are a part of our daily routine. We switch to TV after completing all our work, sometimes wishing to recreate those scenes in life, but it won’t be wrong to say that they also leave us traumatized and question our sanity. When you think there’s nothing that can be more illogical than this, Indian TV shows come up with new ways that make us question the logic.



7 illogical Hindi TV scenes

Here are 7 illogical Hindi TV scenes that make us burst out of laughter and question if reasoning exists for the creators or not.

Gopi Bahu washing Laptop- Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

This scene from the famous Star Plus show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, went viral where you can see Gopi Bahu watching Ahamji’s laptop with soap, and hanging it on a rope to let it dry, leaving Aham shocked, and angry.

This scene happens when Raashi tells Gopi to clean the laptop and continue doing her Patni Dharam (wife duties), as it will make Ahamji very happy.

Watch the video here:

Shankar-Paro flying on a kite- Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani

The Dangal TV show Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani, starring Aleya Ghost, Aditya Redij, and Pavita Punia, made the audience go WHAT! with their hilarious kite scene.

In this scene, the usual kite flying competition takes an interesting turn when Shankar falls off the terrace, and Paro too jumps to save him, leaving the audience shocked, but later, we see Shankar and Paro flying on a kite holding a stick, while other members are holding the manjha to save them.

Watch the video here:

Riddhima falls and adjusts in a suitcase- Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

The show features Helly Shah as Riddhima, and Rrahul Sudhir as Vansh Raisingh, was loved by the audience for their sizzling chemistry, but also made them laugh with their most viral scene.

In the scene, we can see Riddhima walking, and then stumbling on the bag, leading her to hit her head on the wall. She then fall into a suitcase, getting properly adjusted in it. The scene got worse when a waiter zipped the bag, and carried it without feeling any weight.

Watch the video here:

Gorilla fell in love- Thapki Pyar Ki

We all were so done with logic when a Gorilla fell in love with Thapki. After snakes and fly, this Colors show, Thapki Pyar Ki with Jigyasa Singh, and Manish Goplani as lead, showed a Gorilla entering the house and creating havoc, but it doesn’t stop there. Gorilla also falls in love with Thapki, holds her hand, and was not ready to let her go.

Watch the video here:

Simar Turns Makhi- Sasural Simar Ka

In this daily soap opera, with Dipkia Kakar, and Shoaib Ibrahim, everything looks normal until Simar turns into a fly.

A middle-class girl, who got married into a rich family, and was the favorite in her house, immediately turns into a fly when she goes out to look for a Swarna moti to heal Chandramani, but mistakenly interrupts and offends a baba, who curses her to turn into a fly, who lives only for a month.

Watch the video here:

Operation scene- Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

The show is based on a doctor, and TV actor, starring Karan V Grover, and Dipika Kakkar shows hilarious scenes where the family questions the logic behind the series.

One of the famous scenes where Dipika’s role as Sonakshi is a scene where she goes into an ICU to operate on his husband, and to the audience's surprise, she successfully revives her husband.

Watch the video here:

Icchadaari Spider- Icchapyaari Naagin

The Priyal Gor and Mishkat Verma starrer Icchapyaari Naagin, looked like a daily soap opera when a shape-shifting snape fell in love with a normal boy. But the serial introduced an Icchadaari Spider, wearing Spiderman’s suit. He can control his mind and wants to destroy Icchapyaari Naagin’s house.

Watch the video here:

Apart from these, many other unreasonable Hindi TV scenes made us think that Gopi Bahu washing laptop was just the beginning.

In conclusion, while Hindi TV shows give us unforgettable characters and moments, they also give weird scenes that leave us shocked. Tell us your favorite illogical scene in the comment section.

