Raksha Bandhan 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Megha Barsenge's Neil Bhatt talks about bond with sister Shikha; 'She is like my second mother'

Today is Raksha Bandhan, the day we celebrate sibling love and brothers vow to protect their sisters. On this special day, Pinkvilla got in touch with Megha Barsenge actor Neil Bhatt and asked him about his sister Shikha Bhatt. The talented actor spoke about his bond with his sister, childhood memories, precious gifts, and more.

Megha Barsenge's Neil Bhatt calls his sister 'second mother'

Talking about his bond with sister Shikha, Neil Bhatt said, "She is like my best friend. She is like my second mother and I'm like a second father to her. We stay miles apart. She stays in another continent and I stay in another. However, we make sure to remove time and talk over the call almost daily.

He added, "We either connect in the morning or night and keep each other updated about our lives. As we are not present physically with each other, we stay in touch virtually, at least. At times, because of schedules, we can't talk, but we make sure after a point we touch base and reconnect, that's the kind of bond we share."

Take a look at Neil Bhatt's special family post here:

Neil Bhatt on childhood memories with sister Shikha

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor said, "We were like any other siblings who kept fighting. We were like those two kids who were always at each other. I remember during our childhood, we were both asked to wake up at the same time for school and we had one wash basin. We used to fight for who'd brush their teeth and use the wash basin first."

He added, "We used to have turns of doing the same first but that was a never-ending fight. We stayed on the fourth floor and as we returned from school, we would fight over the issue of who would climb the stairs first. Basically, we would fight at anything and everything."

Neil said, "Now we deliberately bring up our childhood stories and tease each other saying 'You did this to me in childhood so now, I do this.' It's like that."

Neil Bhatt on who among him or his sister makes efforts in ending a fight

When asked you used to make efforts in ending a fight and mending ways with each other, Neil answered that the both of them were proactive and tried to sort out things. He said, "Both of us. It was taught to us that we shouldn't extend a fight beyond a point. In a relative sense, I try to sort out things earlier. She also does that, but I guess, comparatively, I do it sooner."

Neil Bhatt on a special gift he received from his sister

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant talks about a special gift that his sister gave him. He said, "We tend to not make it about gifts, especially not on Raksha Bandhan or birthdays. Having said that, she and her husband gifted me a sneaker from the US. I am a big sneaker-head. I loved the design, she knows my choice. It was very nice. I was extremely happy and it was a special gift by her and my brother-in-law."

Talking about the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Bhatt revealed that since his sister stays abroad, she sends Rakhi while his mother performs the puja and ties him the Rakhi while Shikha joins them through a video call.

Giving a message to the viewers on the special festival, Neil Bhatt said, "Enjoy your Raksha Bandhan and make it all about leg-pulling and a lot of love between you siblings, cousins and friends. Actually, Raksha Bandhan is all about protecting your loved ones, so it can be with your friends, siblings, and anybody you love. Just make sure that you celebrate it with love."

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

