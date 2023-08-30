Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shiv Thakare's sister Manisha reveals she never appreciated his acting dream

It is Rakshabandhan and we have got a really fun-loving brother-sister duo - the reality TV show star Shiv Thakare and his elder sister Manisha Thakare. We have all observed that Manisha went to greater lengths to support her brother during his journey in Bigg Boss season 16 despite her own personal commitments as a wife and mother. So, now, the adorable siblings have sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla opening up on their relationship and Manisha revealing she never took Shiv’s dream of becoming an actor seriously.

Manisha Thakare reveals everyone took Shiv Thakare’s dream to become an actor light

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shiv Thakare’s sister Manisha Thakare opened up on how she and the family did not take the former’s dream to become an actor seriously. She said, “Yes we remember the moment and we did not appreciate it. I used to visit my cousin’s summer camp to teach acting and Rangoli and Shiv used to join me as well. He had caught his interest in acting and started watching roadies and Bigg Boss on TV. We used to fight a lot as I wanted to watch serials especially the show Uttaran I used to like the two beautiful heroines. He used to watch Roadies which we never liked so clearly we never appreciated him. However, he proved it and I was blamed by our parents for bringing his interest in acting.”

Watch the Interview here

She further added, “He went to the Roadies audition with a broken hand and he had to repeatedly go back to the sets in this condition. We used to feel really bad for his struggles. We used to abuse him a lot to stop chasing this and focus on his engineering. When he was in Roadies Hume laga tha Waha se har ke aayega (We thought he would lose in the competition ). I used to visit my cousin’s summer camp to teach acting and Rangoli and Shiv used to join me as well. We used to be after him to do well in his engineering studies. It was a huge competition and we had never seen the industry nor we had any background. We thought he should go ahead as much as he wanted but we middle-class people believed that we can achieve anything if we are educationally strong. I used to give him all important questions.” Even the Bigg Boss 16 runner-up gave a hilarious response, “I never completed the chapter and I just passed the exam with seven to eight questions.”

More about Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare began his career in television by participating in the show Roadies. He also went on to become the winner in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. He was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 where he ended up becoming the runner-up.

