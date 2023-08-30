Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shiv Thakare’s sister thinks he was common people’s hero on Bigg Boss 16

Shiv Thakare needs no introduction. The celebrated reality show contestant became a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss 16. He is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The reality show contestant enjoys immense popularity among fans and many people love and respect him for his humble and grounded personality. Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shiv Thakare and his sister, Manisha sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla to talk about Shiv’s journey in the showbiz industry.

Manisha on Shiv Thakare’s Bigg Boss 16 journey

Talking about the tension when Shiv Thakare was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Manisha shared, “Humlog family hai, obviously wo roya toh hum rote the, wo hasta tha, toh hum haaste the. Mereko sab samhalna hota tha, uske social media se leke, uske designers kapde, sab samhalni hoti thi. Toh usko leke tension hota ttha, aur proud bhi feel hota tha. Show ko bohot common people like karta tha, wo common people ka hero tha. (We are family, so naturally if he was crying, we would cry too, if he was smiling, we would cry. I had to manage everything- from his social media to his clothes. So, I was tensed about all that. But I also used to feel proud because he (Shiv) was common people’s hero)"

Watch the full interview here:

Shiv Thakare on his sister's help

Further, talking about his sister’s help, Shiv added, “Marathi Bigg Boss mein mereko sablog pucha ki tera PR kaun hai? Mujhe toh PR hi nahi pata tha. (Everyone asked me on Marathi Bigg Boss that who was your PR? I didn’t understand what is PR)” “Nahi pata tha humlogon ko PR, (we didn’t know about PR)” quipped Manisha. Then, he shared an interesting story. Shiv got his sister an iPhone, but she was used toa android. So, initially, the struggle was to share posts on Instagram. "Sabko lagta tha koi tagdi PR team hogi,. Baaki contestants didi ko phone karke puchte the, 'PR team kaun hai?' Aur wo haske batati thi. (Everyone thought there must be a strong OR team behind my account. Other contestants used to call her us ask 'Who is the PR?' She would laugh and tell them)"

Further, Shiv also added how his brother-in-law also supported him. "Dono train mein vote appeal kii hai. Dono proudly ek jagah banayyi hai. Jo PR team hai, wo paisa ke lie kaam karti hai, par famil hain toh emotions jure huye rehte hain. Isilie ye logon ko itna appeal huye. (Both of them appealed for votes in train. They proudly made a place among the people. The thing is PR team work for money, but family has got an emotional connection)," concluded the actor.

