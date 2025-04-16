Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi new seasons NOT cancelled? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi are the two most popular reality shows of Indian television. Both the shows have a huge fan following. Just when fans were expecting new seasons, Banijya Asia pulled out their collaboration from Colors TV hinting at the channel’s shows being canceled. However, Pinkvilla has now learned that these shows will be postponed but won’t be canceled.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! Colors Channel is now looking for new producers after Banijay Asia, the producer behind Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and other popular reality shows, withdrew from Colors TV. The hit reality shows will not be cancelled now but just will air a bit late.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that due to internal conflicts within Banijay Asia, Endemol decided to withdraw from Colors TV. The conflicts within the company began two months ago and the decision to withdraw came over just 2 weeks ago.

Meanwhile, several contestants were already finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi’s new season. A source told India Today, “A few celebrities were already locked, and others were in discussion with the team at different stages. After the producers put out their decision to the channel (Colors), the locked celebrities' dates were also released.”

The portal also reported that stars such as Orry, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui, Khushboo Patani (Disha Patani’s sister) and boxer Neeraj Goyat had already signed their contracts. They were also all set to go to an international location for the shoot next month.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chaahat Pandey had also reacted to the news of Bigg Boss being canceled. While engaged in a conversation with the paparazzi, she said, "Mujhe nahi pata, iss baare mein mujhe koi bhi khabar nahi hai." (I don't know, I don't have any news about this).

She further told Viral Bhayani, "I don't think Bigg Boss kabhi bandh hoga, mujhe nahi lagta. Jo bhi chal raha hai sab sort out hojayega." (I don't think Bigg Boss will ever get shut. Whatever issues are there will be sorted out).

Are you excited for the new seasons of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi? Hit that vote and let us know if you're excited! Yes No

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 participant Chaahat Pandey opens up on reports of Salman Khan-hosted show getting canceled; DEETS