Shaheer Sheikh recalls the intense pressure of playing Arjun in Mahabharat; reveals 'locked myself in the bathroom with...'

Popular actor Shaheer Sheikh is among the most renowned and talented actors in the entertainment industry. Despite doing several shows, his portrayal of Arjun in the hit mythological show Mahabharat proved to be a turning point. In a recent interaction, Shaheer recalled feeling emotional on the show's launch day. The actor even remembered locking himself in the bathroom after experiencing too much pressure to ace the role.

During a recent roundtable discussion celebrating the 10th anniversary of Mahabharat, Shaheer Sheikh opened up about the emotional journey of portraying the legendary Arjun. Reflecting on the immense responsibility that came with bringing such an iconic character to life, Shaheer admitted, "The weight of portraying a character like Arjun, someone people know, admire, and respect, was overwhelming."

He continued, "It wasn’t just about acting, it was about becoming the essence of a hero who represents strength, honour, and devotion. The expectations felt so heavy, and on the day of the show’s launch, it all hit me at once."

The Mahabharat actor revealed, "I locked myself in the bathroom with tears streaming down my face. The emotions were just too much- fear, hope, and the pressure to live up to what Arjun means to everyone."

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the creator and producer of Mahabharat, recalled witnessing Shaheer’s moment of doubt and stepping in to support him. The producer said, "I could sense the pressure he was under. It was a big role, and he was carrying the weight of expectations from fans across the world."

Siddharth added, "I went to him, hugged him and assured him that we were in this together. It was our shared journey, a collective responsibility, and I reminded him that he wasn’t alone in this."

The emotional exchange marked a pivotal moment in Shaheer’s journey, helping him overcome his fears and deliver a powerful performance that resonated deeply with audiences. Shaheer's portrayal of Arjun struck a deep chord with audiences, making him synonymous with the character. Even a decade later, fans continue to associate him with the legendary warrior, which is a testament to his unforgettable performance.

Along with Shaheer Sheikh, Mahabharat featured Sourabh Raaj Jain, Pooja Sharma, Arpit Ranka, Shafaq Naaz, and Saurav Gurjar playing pivotal characters. The mythological series premiered from 2013 to 2014.

