Mahabharat: Pooja Sharma aka Draupadi recalls how fire broke out on sets while shooting Cheer Haran sequence; says 'felt a profound connection...'

Mahabharat, the iconic mythological show, is among the most popular series on Indian television and holds a special place in the hearts of viewers. Featuring a powerful cast, the beautiful depiction of the Mahabharat was immensely loved and appreciated by the audience. Recently, the show celebrated its 10th anniversary since its premiere, and Pooja Sharma, who portrayed Draupadi, shared a dramatic behind-the-scenes moment from filming the iconic Cheer Haran scene.

During a recent roundtable discussion celebrating the 10th anniversary of Mahabharat, actress Pooja Sharma revealed how the fire broke out on the sets. Pooja explained, "There was a specific spot in the Sabha from where Draupadi’s dupatta was meant to appear. During the shoot, a transformer placed there suddenly burst into flames—twice."

To the ones who might have forgotten, Cheer Haran was the pivotal sequence in Mahabharat, in which Lord Krishna miraculously extended Draupadi's saree to protect her. This scene remains one of the most emotionally charged moments of the series.

As the scene was being filmed, unforeseen circumstances escalated the tension on set. Just as the camera captured Krishna’s divine intervention, the unexpected occurred: the transformer on set malfunctioned, resulting in two powerful explosions that ignited a fire.

Watch a glimpse of Pooja Sharma portraying Draupadi-

The blasts heightened the already intense atmosphere, adding literal and metaphorical flames to a scene already infused with deep emotional and spiritual significance.

Advertisement

Pooja Sharma revealed feeling a divine connection and shared, "Throughout the entire filming of Mahabharat, I had never witnessed anything like this. It was as if an unseen, divine energy made its presence known, and in that moment, I felt a profound connection to something beyond the physical realm."

The revelation happened after Pooja Sharma quoted that the Cheer Haran scene has been the most memorable sequence of hers from Mahabharat's shooting.

Arav Chowdhary and Shaheer Sheikh also resonated with Pooja and claimed that there was a divine intervention while shooting the show. Arav, who essayed the role of Bhishma Pitamaha, expressed how it was due to Lord Krishna's blessings that they were able to shoot the show even during bad climatic conditions at a few locations. Arav even disclosed shooting for the show in an absolute storm.

Mahabharat featured Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Arpit Ranka, Shafaq Naaz, and Saurav Gurjar playing pivotal characters. The mythological series premiered from 2013 to 2014.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mahabharat, Ramayan, Malgudi Days, and more: 6 iconic Indian TV shows that every kid should watch at least once