Shalin Bhanot and Nia Sharma enjoy Pushpa 2: The Rule; Bigg Boss 16 fame is all praise for Allu Arjun

Best friends Nia Sharma and Shalin Bhanot went to the movie theater to enjoy Allu Arjun-led hit film Pusha 2. Check out their reactions below.
Television stars Shalin Bhanot and Nia Sharma recently stepped out to enjoy Pushpa 2: The Rule. The duo, who share a great bond, opted to watch the blockbuster and write a review for the lead actor Allu Arjun. Their post shows how much they enjoyed the movie.
Shalin Bhanot, who is known for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their experience. In the clip, he captured a thrilling action scene featuring Allu Arjun, where the superstar performs a high-octane stunt and delivers a line in Japanese. The scene becomes even more gripping when his opponents, taken aback, ask how he can speak their language.
As the camera pans, Shalin turns it toward himself and Nia, showing their enthusiastic expressions while enjoying the movie. Shalin added a heartfelt caption alongside the video, saying, "Bhai saab, hats off to Allu Arjun sir, just wow."
Here’s the post that Shalin Bhanot shared:
Fans of both the television stars and Allu Arjun are loving this candid moment. Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, has been a massive hit across languages, further cementing Allu Arjun’s pan-Indian and now international appeal. Shalin Bhanot’s post comes on a day when the actor is facing legal charges for a stampede at his movie screening in a theatre in Hyderabad.
Reportedly, the National Award-winning actor has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. This is in connection with the stampede incident at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman. He was allegedly taken to the Chikkadapally police station for further questioning.
Meanwhile, talking about Shalin Bhanot and Nia Sharma, the two share a good bond and are often seen hanging out together. Workwise, Bhanot was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, while Nia was seen in Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited.
