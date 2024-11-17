Shalin Bhanot's Birthday: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff and others reunite; here's who all attended this bash

On November 15, Shalin Bhanot celebrated his 41st birthday in the presence of his close friends. The actor organized a grand birthday bash which was attended by several prominent names from the entertainment industry. Apart from Shalin's friend, his close friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 like Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani and Krishna Shroff were also seen at the birthday bash.

As Shalin Bhanot celebrated this special day in the presence of his friends, the actor expressed his gratitude for the people who attended the bash. Taking to his social media handle, Shalin shared some memorable candid shots from the party. Fun, laughter, love and hugs all the elements are present in these pictures. It's evident that Shalin had great fun on this special day.

In these snaps, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Amit Sial, Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey and Kedar Aashish are seen having a gala time with the birthday boy.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving so much love from his close ones, Shalin captioned, "Last night was nothing short of madness… thank you everyone for being part of my night! Also, To all the fans who were part of my celebration virtually thank you so much.. I read all your messages… #Grateful for all of you!!"

Take a look at Shalin Bhanot's post here-

In the comment section of this post, Krishna Shroff praised Shalin for being the best host and seeing her picture, she wrote, "What were we talking about?! Such a fun night! Thank you for being the best host." As there's only a small glimpse of Kedar Aashish's side face in the post, the actor commented, "Love the side profile."

Apart from them, fans showered their love on Shalin and wished him on his 41st birthday.

In another viral video, Shalin Bhanot was seen celebrating the occassion with the paparazzi by cutting the cake.

Watch Shalin Bhanot's video here-

Workwise, Shalin Bhanot was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

