Sheezan Khan backs Virat Kohli's statement on Avneet Kaur's photo 'algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction'; check proof

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who remains in the headlines often due ot his countless victories, was in the news on May 2 for some other reason. A few pictures posted by Avneet Kaur's fan pages went viral after fans spotted Virat's like on the post. This caused quite a chatter on the internet. After which, Virat released a statement clarifying that it was an “algorithm glitch”. While the buzz continues, Indian Television actor Sheezan Khan has now shared proof that Virat was correct.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sheezan Khan shared a screenshot of an Instagram glitch that he experienced. Sharing a picture of a profile, Sheezan revealed that he was watching stories of his followers when he came across a profile that he was following. However, the actor mentioned that he never followed that account, but Instagram somehow shows that he is following. He questioned, "When did that happened? Instagram is seriously glitching!!"

After this, a friend or a follower shared with Sheezan about experiencing a similar glitch. Sharing a screenshot of his friend's message, Sheezan then tagged Virat Kohli and wrote, "Nation owes you an apology."

Here's how Sheezan Khan has proof supporting Virat Kohli's statement:

On May 2, Virat Kohli's like on Avneet Kaur's fanpage post grabbed eyeballs. While this caught everyone's attention, many had unnecessary speculative theories.

After this, the Indian cricketer released an official statement clarifying that he never reacted to anyone's post, and it was just a glitch. He urged the internet users not to make any assumptions and avoid speculation.

He wrote, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Speaking about Sheezan Khan, the actor is known for acting in shows like Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more.

