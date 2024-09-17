Shweta Tiwari proves she is a sassy fashion queen as she turns head in bright orange ruched dress; PICS

Shweta Tiwari has once again mesmerized her fans with her stunning fashion choice. The 43-year-old actress never fails to turn heads with her sartorial picks. Uploading a series of photos from her recent photoshoot, Tiwari proved that age is just a number for her. Let's decode the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress' outfit and look below.

On September 17, Shweta Tiwari took to social media to dump her photoshoot pictures. The actress looked radiant in a vibrant orange dress that exuded elegance and confidence. The outfit features a pleated skirt that adds volume and a structured collar that gives it a refined, semi-formal appeal. The bright orange hue perfectly complements her warm skin tone, making her look bold and striking. She proved that only she could carry such a bright outfit with so much grace.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's pictures below:

Adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble is the thick black velvet belt with a large, embellished buckle that cinches her waist, enhancing her hourglass figure. The black belt not only provides contrast but also elevates the entire look with a luxe vibe. The orange pleated dress is priced at Rs. 3,890 and is available on Style Splash's official website.

In terms of accessories, Shweta opted for minimal yet impactful pieces. She wore large, gold hoop earrings that beautifully framed her face, while her wrists were adorned with gold bangles, adding a subtle touch of glamour. She kept her hair open with side-swept curls, softly falling over her shoulder.

Her makeup was kept simple and flawless, with soft pink lips and a neutral eyeshadow that allowed the outfit to take center stage while highlighting her natural beauty.

Fans gathered in the comment section to drop compliments admiring the actress' beauty. One user wrote, "A million dollar pic!" Another commented, "How could someone be so beautiful!"

Talking about Shweta Tiwari's professional life, she was last seen in Aapka Apna Zakir, which recently wrapped up.

