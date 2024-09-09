Zakir Khan’s Aapka Apna Zakir show getting scrapped due to THIS reason; Find out

The beloved comedy show Aapka Apna Zakir will officially go off-air. The report has left fans across the country disappointed. However, the reason for the show to go off the air is shocking. Reportedly, Zakir Khan’s show didn’t live up to the hype and due to poor ratings, makers have decided to draw the curtains on the comedy show.

Times Now/ Telly Talk India exclusively reported that their sources revealed the news of Aapka Apna Zakir going off air. According to their sources, “The second week’s ratings of Aapka Apna Zakir are so abysmally low that the makers almost fell off from their chairs. They were only getting big stars and there was nothing interesting about the show when it comes to its creative aspects. Hence, the ratings are low, as the audience has obviously rejected the show."

The source also added that the viewers might have already seen the last episode as only six episodes of the show were shot. The channel has decided to pull down the show, but the show producers still want to give it one last shot.

For the unversed, Zakir Khan’s show premiered the first episode on August 10 and the show was canceled even less than a month. It also marked the comedian’s debut on television, and as a result, there was a lot of hype surrounding it. Before Khan's show aired, it was speculated that the show was a replacement for KKapil Sharma's show and viewers often compared the two comedy shows.

Besides Zakir Khan as a host, the panelists of the show include Shweta Tiwari, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Paresh Ganatra, and Gopal Datt. The show saw many celebrities from Bollywood appearing to promote their movies. Over the recent episodes, John Abraham, Karisma Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, among others were seen on the show.

