Shweta Tiwari turns 44, celebrates birthday in Dubai; Palak Tiwari shares THIS complaint with her mom

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari turns 44 today and jetted off to Dubai to celebrate with her friends and loved ones. Dressed in a white top, jacket, and denim jeans, Shweta was seen cutting her birthday cake and posing in front of the hotel name. However, her daughter Palak Tiwari had an adorable complaint. Commenting on her mother’s post, Palak playfully wrote, "I see u copying me in your second slide…"

It seems like Shweta Tiwari may have taken inspiration from Palak's earlier pictures, as Palak playfully pointed out in her comment. Shweta, who gained immense fame as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagi Kay, remains a beloved figure in Indian television, with her performance leaving a lasting impression on fans.

In her birthday post, Shweta thanked her friends for traveling to Dubai, saying, "Thank you guys for coming all the way to Dubai to celebrate my birthday.. I love you guys so very much. @nobudubai for the wonderful ambience and lovely dinner. We had so much fun."

Over the years, Shweta has showcased her versatility in shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Bigg Boss. She is also known for her dedication to fitness, regularly working out and practicing yoga, which she credits for keeping her mentally and emotionally strong. She often advises her fans to prioritize their health.

In a previous interview with ETimes, Shweta spoke candidly about her marital struggles, referring to her experience as "poisonous" and noting how surgery had relieved her pain. Now, she is focused on living a healthy and fulfilling life with her children, Reyansh Kohli and Palak Tiwari.

