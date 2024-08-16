Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka's Drashti Dhami makes the most of her pregnancy by doing THIS activity; Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta react

Drashti Dhami is living every bit of her pregnancy. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka fame is set to embrace motherhood as she's expecting her first baby with husband Neeraj Khemka. The talented actress often takes to social media and shares exciting content related to pregnancy, and this time around, the Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress shared a cute video sharing her 2024 plans, and we're sure many moms-to-be would relate to the same.

Taking to Instagram, Drashti Dhami shared a video of relishing her delicious meal and lip-synced an interesting dialogue about her plans for the year. Disclosing her plan for the year, she said, "Eat bread, dessert, and get all fat and sassy." She captioned the fun video as "My plans for 2024. The only time I can happily get all fat and sassy".

As soon as Dhami dropped the video, her friends Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta, and others shared their reactions.

Take a look at Drashti Dhami's new video here:

Drashti Dhami's good friends from the entertainment industry, Mouni Roy and Nakuul Mehta, commented on the video with laughing emojis, while Dhami's fans also loved the cute video.

Ever since Drashti and Neeraj uniquely announced their pregnancy, Dhami has been posting various pregnancy-related content on social media. She has been trying to burst several myths regarding pregnancy, as she posted a couple of workout videos. She also mentioned that the workout is carried out under supervision and after the advice of the gynecologist.

Talking about Drashti Dhami's professional life, the actress started her journey in the TV industry with a character role in Dill Mil Gayee as Dr. Muskaan. Soon, she bagged a lead role in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary. She did many other popular TV shows, such as Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, among others.

Drashti and Neeraj are set to welcome their first baby in October 2024.

