Sunn Mere Dil Teaser: Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali’s drama’s first look makes fans say, ‘Can’t wait to see them again’

Wahaj Ali’s fans are rejoicing as the actor announced his comeback on screens with the upcoming mega serial Sunn Mere Dil. On September 12, the teaser of the love story dropped. It features Maya Ali as Sadaf as the female lead and Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah. Fans, both in Pakistan and India have rejoiced at the actor’s announcement.

On September 12, 7th Sky Entertainment uploaded the teaser on its official Instagram handle. The clip starts with a beautiful wedding setting where everyone is dancing around the bride, Maya Ali. In the background, Wahaj Ali’s narration can be heard as he says, “Usne aa kar meri zindagi badal dii hain, taab jaa ke samjha mohabbat hona hi kaafi hain. (She has changed my life, then I went on to understand it’s enough to be in love).”

Check out Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali’s Sunn Mere Dil’s teaser below:

Then the visuals change from the wedding scene to a series of flashbacks where the lead actors are seen outside in the rain. Then the pretty bride is introduced again and Wahaj Ali’s character also arrives at the venue. The clip also gives glimpses of their romance.

The teaser is uploaded with the caption, “Mohabbat Mein Ghalti Hoti Hai Magar Mohabbat Ghalat Nahi Hoti.. With its stunning production, powerful dialogues, stellar direction and standout performances from the star-studded cast led by Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, 7th Sky Entertainment’s highly anticipated mega project #SunnMereDil is a story that will touch the soul of everyone who has fallen in love! Coming soon only on Geo Entertainment!

The show is produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, with Haseeb Hasan as the director. Besides Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali in lead roles, Sunn Mere Dil also features Usama Khan, Hira Mani, Amar Khan, Saba Hameed, Syed Mohammed Ahmed and Shahvir Kadwani.

For the unversed, previously, Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali shared screenspace int he historical drama Jo Bichar Gaye.

