TMKOC EXCLUSIVE: 'Asit Modi blamed Malav Rajda for Nidhi Bhanushali's exit'; Priya Ahuja reveals

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priya Ahuja, who portrayed Rita Reporter in the popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made some statements. She disclosed that her husband and director of the show, Malav Rajda, was allegedly blamed for the exit of Nidhi Bhanushali from the sitcom. Priya stated that the producer of the show, Asit Modi, was uncomfortable with the bond between Malav and the Tapu Sena characters. Additionally, Priya shared that Malav faced repeated taunts on the set when he took leave due to a bike accident and also when he couldn't return to Daman immediately after their son, Ardaas' surgery.

Malav Rajda was allegedly blamed for Nidhi's exit

During this interaction, Priya Ahuja recalled the time when Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu (Bhide's daughter) quit the show. She stated, "He (Asit Modi) accused Malav when Nidhi left the show. He told him that Tapu Sena ko 'sar chadha rakha hai' and asked him to keep his personal relationships separate."

A look at the Tapu Sena's bond with Malav and Priya:

Malav was questioned when he took 20-days leave

During the interview, Priya Ahuja further revealed how her husband, Malav Rajda, showed immense loyalty to the show despite facing a severe bike accident and undergoing knee surgery. Although advised to take 1.5 months of bed rest, Malav returned to the set within just 20 days, prioritizing the show's needs over his own health. Unfortunately, this decision led to long-term consequences, as he couldn't properly take care of himself during the recovery process, resulting in a limp that persisted for 1-2 years, affecting his ability to run or perform knee-bending exercises even now.

Asit asked Sohail to inform Malav that he hasn't come from tomorrow, said Priya

Upon his return to the set, Asit Modi, the show's producer, taunted Malav, blaming him for the shoot's suffering, stating he should have driven more carefully. Despite his dedication, Malav eventually decided to leave the show and submitted his resignation, serving his notice period. However, surprisingly, Asit Modi asked Sohail Ramani (Operations Head) to inform Malav that he could leave without completing the notice period. This move was made to portray that it was Asit's decision to remove Malav, not the other way around, sparing him from being seen as the 'bad person' in the situation.

We reached out to Asit Modi to get his statement on this matter but didn't receive any response until the time of publishing this article.

ALSO READ: Breast Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal reveals side effects of medicines: Here's how she's dealing with it