Kumkum Bhagya's Krishna Kaul reveals life lessons he learned from Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia; says 'both of them are pioneers'

Kumkum Bhagya has been on-air for a long time. The show is currently in its third generation with Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma playing the lead roles. The show started with Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia playing the iconic pair of Abhi-Pragya. After the leap, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar were roped in as leads. In a recent interview, Krishna Kaul who plays the character of Ranbir in the show spoke about his interactions and learnings from renowned actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

In an interview with Aman Gandhi on the show Set Pe Charcha produced by Balaji Telefilms, Krishna Kaul shared his thoughts on Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. Kaul added that he learned to be grounded from Sriti and Shabbir.

Krishna Kaul said, "Sriti Ma'am and Shabir Sir both of them are pioneers of actors. Agar maine kuch seekha hai toh achai, kindness, logon ke saath acha vyovhaar. Kuch bahot hone ke baad bhi sthir rehna, yeh sikha hai unse. Unka aura pata hai kaisa hai, aap jao unse milo, unki aankho mey dekhoge aapko lagega aap unko bachpan se jaante ho."

Take a look at Krishna Kaul's video from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya:

(I have learned goodness and kindness from Sriti Ma'am and Shabir Sir. I have learned to stay grounded even after achieving a lot. They have an aura that makes people believe that they have known them for long).

Krishna Kaul talks about Sriti Jha

Talking about Sriti Jha, Krishna Kaul said, "Sriti Mam ek aisi insaan hai, tum unse milkar agar panch minute bitao na, tumko realize hoga ke woh iss duniya ki hai hi nahi, woh ek alag hi duniya ki hai."

(Sriti Ma'am is someone with whom if you spend even five minutes, you'll realize she doesn't belong to this world).

Krishna further added that he learned from Sriti Jha that one should have fun while working.

