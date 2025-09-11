Bigg Boss 19, September 10, Episode Highlights: 'Voh sirf Shehnaaz Gill male version bann raha hai': Why did Amaal Mallik say this about Shehbaz Badesha?

Bigg Boss 19, September 10, Episode Highlights: Bigg Boss announces ration task. In the task, one of the contestants will play the teacher while the others will play students.

Ration Task

In the first round, Zeishan Quadri plays the teacher while the other contestants are students. Zeishan schools Kunickaa Sadanand for her personal comment on Tanya Mittal's parents. Zeishan then accuses Tanya Mittal of wasting all the boys' time as she constantly involves them in matters.

Zeishan then questions Awez Darbar for his silence and mocks him for not playing the game and instead doing his homework. After the task, Awez asks Zeishan not to create a narrative that he is just doing homework and isn't playing. Awez tells Zeishan that it is wrong, but Awez firmly opposes.

Natalia Janoszek is the second teacher in the task, and she is supposed to teach Hindi. Everyone enjoys the task.

The third teacher is Farrhana Bhatt, and her topic is Love. Before the task begins, Zeishan tells Baseer Ali that he is known for solving tasks. During the task, everyone pulls Farrhana's leg. Farrhana asks Ashnoor Kaur the meaning of love. When Ashnoor explains, she mocks Farrhana, saying that she will never understand love.

The fourth teacher is Gaurav Khanna, who has to teach cooking. Gaurav is supposed to tell which contestant's mouth is dirty. Gaurav goes to gather vegetables, but Kunickaa interrupts and asks him not to take the veggies that she has asked him not to take. They get into an argument.

Gaurav argues that Kunickaa loses her calm over small things. During the task, he mocks Kunickaa for having many sides to her personality. He even teases Baseer and Nehal Chudasama in the task.

When Gaurav goes to Tanya to ask her about a vegetable, Kunickaa says that he is asking the wrong person, as she doesn't know about kitchen things. Tanya loses her calm and asks Kunickaa to stop as she has crossed a limit. Gaurav praises Neelam for not creating negativity while cooking.

After the task, Kunickaa asks Neelam to make the food. Everyone discusses how Gaurav mocked Kunickaa. Tanya tells Neelam that her madam has done wrong. Neelam gets angry at Tanya's comment. Neelam questions Tanya for constantly taunting her for being friends with Kunickaa. Neelam gets upset with Tanya's behavior.

Farrhana questions Ashnoor for always making comments on her. Farrhana says that she never connected Ashnoor and Abhishek. Abhishek arrives and tells Farrhana that she asked him to flirt with her. They get into an argument. Farrhana and Ashnoor argue. Ashnoor mentions how Farrhana picks fights.

Neelam cries. Tanya consoles her. Neelam reveals that Kunickaa triggered her. Neelam shared that Kunickaa asked her to make Dal, as everyone thinks that she doesn't spread negativity while cooking. Neelam mentions that it was not her duty. Tanya says that Kunickaa is jealous and she can't tolerate anyone who is ahead of her.

Abhishek Bajaj is the fifth teacher, and he has to call out contestants who play a weak game. Awez asks Abhishek not to take his name during the task, as it will set a narrative. Ashnoor also asks Abhishek not to take her, Awez and Nagma's names. Abhishek performs the task. Bigg Boss announces that as everyone performed the task with full spirit, they get a full ration.

Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha clash

Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha get into a big argument after their teasing towards each other escalates. Both lash out at everyone. They charge upon each other. The housemates interfere to stop them and pull them away from each other. Shehbaz and Mridul yell at one another. Amaal asks Mridul not to get angry and tells him, "Usko kuch nahi aata, voh sirf Shehnaaz Gill male version bann raha hai (He doesn't know anything. He is just being Shehnaaz Gill's male version)."

Next morning, Mridul tells Amaal Mallik how Shehbaz crosses the line amid cracking jokes. Baseer advices Mridul and Shehbaz not to fight. Mridul and Shehbaz sort out their fights after having a conversation with all the housemates.

Amaal discusses how Baseer gets carried away with girls as he talks to Nehal. He mentions this after seeing Baseer and Natalia talking to each other. Amaal says that Natalia is very cunning. Nehal agrees with him.

After cooking food with Kunickaa, Tanya says that she purposely added oil to the flour so that Kunickaa would only make paranthas. Baseer and many contestants inform Kunickaa that they didn't like the dal. As Kunickaa cooks brinjal without any permission, Gaurav questions her.

Tanya admits that she likes to live in a delusional world. Later, Tanya complains about Kunickaa to Baseer, and Baseer decides that Kunickaa shouldn't cook. Tanya says that Kunickaa doesn't want to cook but ends up instructing everyone. Kunickaa complains how Tanya keeps making comments. Tanya and Kunickaa argue.

While talking to Shehbaz, Tanya playfully remembers her ex through shayaris. Armaan and Zeishan discuss how many contestants flip. Pranit More and Baseer get into an argument over house duties. Baseer asks Pranit to clean the living room instantly. Pranit says that he and Zeishan were supposed to do it together. Pranit and Baseer argue over this house duty.

Amaal and Kunickaa discuss Tanya's behavior. Amaal then suggests that Tanya not be friends with Kunickaa if she wants to only complain about her. Tanya agrees. Baseer advises Amaal not to interfere in Tanya and Kunickaa's argument. They discuss how Nehal and Farrhana are calculative. Awez, Nagma and Pranit discuss how Ashnoor and Abhishek have a liking towards each other.

The captaincy task is announced. Bigg Boss makes two teams. One group is Team Red - Abhishek, Amaal, Awez, Pranit, Tanya, Mridul, Ashnoor and Farrhana. Team Red is - Baseer, Neelam, Zeishan, Kunickaa, Gaurav, Shehbaz, Natalia, Nehal and Nagma. The episode ends.

