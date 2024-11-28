Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 27: Abhirra feels betrayed by Poddars; Confronts Armaan

Today’s episode begins with Abhira telling everyone she won the case. She apologizes to Vidya for telling her mean things before leaving for the court. She tells her she will balance career and motherhood but needs Vidya’s help. She asks her family if they will support her?

Armaan comes there. She expresses excitement and asks him if he would help her to balance her career and raise BSP. Armaan hands her the termination letter. Abhira gets disappointed and says a mother won today with her help, but she, as a mother, lost to her family. She takes BSP from Vidya and rushes to her room.

Abhira tells Swarna that she misses her mother. She tells her about Armaan handing her the termination letter. Swarna says Kaveri is behind this. Abhira says Armaan has turned against Kaveri to support Abhira, so it must be someone else this time.

Armaan cries and thinks about how he has let Abhira down. He thinks when Rohit came and reminded him that the baby was his and Abhira should stay at home to take care of the newborn. Armaan feels guilty and signs the termination letter. He says if the baby was theirs, he would have never asked Abhira to give up her job.

Ruhi tracks Rohit’s phone and comes to a toy store. Abhir is also there waiting to buy a tent. Abhir picks up a mouse soft toy and thinks of Ruhi and his childhood. The latter also picks up a cat and thinks of the same. Rohit accidentally walks into Abhir, and the mouse soft toy falls from his hand into Rohit’s bag.

Abhira confronts Armaan to tell her the truth for BSP’s sake. Armaan says Daksh is too little, and the family cares for Abhira, so they are doing this in her best interest. Rohit returns home and gifts Ruhi a video game. Latter discovers the mouse soft toy in the bag and says she wants to keep it as she feels a connection.

At the office, Kaveri gives Manoj Abhira’s cabin. Charu feels sad for Abhira, and Sanjay thinks Manoj is not his threat, so things have turned out for the better.

Later, Sanjay tells Kaveri that soon Abhira will forget about work as she will be busy with BSP. He says women’s dreams have limits, and she will realize this. Armaan overhears and tells them that Abhira will soon prove them wrong, which will be the happiest day of his life. The episode ends here.

