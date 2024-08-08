TRP Week 31: Anupamaa tops, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 gets good opening; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dips

The TRP ratings for Week 31 of 2024 have been released! It's no surprise that Anupamaa continues to dominate the charts, securing the top position with a solid 2.4 points. Although the show's ratings have dipped slightly from 2.5, the anticipated storyline featuring a significant conflict between Anupamaa and Vanraj is likely to boost viewership in the coming episodes.

Star Plus show Jhanak is consistent at 2.2 points. The current track of the show revolves around Jhanak finally getting recognition for her dance. Udne Ki Aasha holds the third position with a rating of 2.1 points, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in fourth place, also with 2.1 points. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped to 2.0 points this week, down from the 2.1 points it achieved last week.

The sixth position is taken by the newcomer Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which achieved a respectable score of 1.7 points.

It seems that the significant drama surrounding Asim Riaz in Khatron ke Khiladi has contributed to the show achieving remarkable viewership in its opening week.

Moving on, the seventh spot in the TRP report of the week goes to Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment. Despite the show's slot change and telecast plan change, it secured a decent 1.6 points. Following the cooking-based reality show is Zee TV's popular drama Kundali Bhagya at a 1.6 rating.

The ninth spot in the TRP report is secured by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 1.5 points. The previous week, viewers witnessed Kush Shah as Goli being replaced on the show, which might be a reason why the show dipped from 1.7 to 1.5.

The tenth spot in the TRP chart this week is secured by Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav with a 1.5 rating.

