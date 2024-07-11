TRP Week 27: Anupamaa tops again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improves; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dips further

Every Thursday, audiences, actors, and makers of TV shows wait excitedly for the TRP report to evaluate the performances of their projects and the Week 27th TRP report is out! There are some minor changes, however consistent performers like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continued to rank among the top 5. Check out the TRPs of the top 10 TV shows below.

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa topped the charts yet again with 2.6 points. The recent track of the show had Anupamaa refusing to be with Anuj while she continued to lock horns with Vanraj Shah.

As per the new promo of Anupamaa, the show will soon take a leap and Anupamaa will be shown working at an old age home. She will leave Anuj and the Shah house and dedicate herself to looking after old people. Anuj will be seen in a bad state, ending up at a rehabilitation center.

Take a look at Anupamaa's latest promo here:

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's TRPs improved by a few points as it secured 2.2 points this week, while last week it secured 2.0 points. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira and Armaan coming to know the truth that they're still married as the court didn't grant them a divorce.

Advertisement

In the upcoming episodes, Armaan will learn a major truth about Abhira's inability to conceive a baby.

3. Jhanak

Jhanak is in third spot with 2.1 points. Its rating also improved as last week the show secured 2.0 points. The current track of the show revolves around Arshi and Aniruddh's wedding being halted as there was fire amidst the ceremony and Arshi got injured because of the same.

Shrishti has been arrested for plotting to harm Jhanak with the fire, however, her daughter Arshi fell into the trap and got injured.

4. Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show Udne Ki Aasha secured 1.9 points and jumped up to the fourth spot in the TRP list. The show also defeated the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The current track of Udne Ki Aasha revolves around Sachin and Saylee coming closer with each passing episode.

5. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured 1.9 points and is at number fifth spot. The show's rank dipped from fourth last week to fifth this week. The current track of the show revolves around Rajat continuing to believe that Savi has ulterior motives toward him and that her love for Sai is a conspiracy.

Advertisement

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One of the longest-running TV shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rank in top 10 TV shows of the week. The show secured a decent 1.7 rating this week. The show features popular actors like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Datta, and Sachin Shroff among others.

7. Parineeti

Colors show Parineeti secured 1.6 points. The TRP of the show improved by 0.1 points as compared to last week. The current track of the show revolves around Parineet as Parvati's plan against Neeti to unveil the truth about her.

Apart from the above shows, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (1.5), Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav (1.5) and Kumkum Bhagya (1.5) also featured in the top 10 list of TV shows.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Episode Update, July 10: Anupama refuses to sign NOC which makes Vanraj angry; Anuj asks him to behave