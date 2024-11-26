Turkish actress Duyguu Sarisin remains tightlipped about her relationship with estranged boyfriend Cagatay Ulusoy, escapes the question

Turkish actress Duyguu Sarisin has been a well-known name in the entertainment sector. The actress debuted in the acting field with a TV show titled Cennetin Sirlari and has starred in numerous shows. Reportedly, the actress was in a relationship with handsome hunk and renowned Turkish star Cagatay Ulusoy. However, as per recent rumors, nothing is well in paradise.

As per the recent reports from Habel Aktuel, Duyguu Sarisin walked away when she was questioned about her personal life and her estranged boyfriend, Cagatay Ulusoy. Duyguu was caught on camera while leaving a venue in Etiler recently. She was seen leaving an entertainment venue after a long break. However, when reporters questioned her about her love life, Duyguu remained tight-lipped, raising eyebrows.

Duyguu preferred not to answer questions about Cagatay, and when she was asked, she quickly escaped into her car and left without interacting with the press members. As per reports, ever since the two started dating, they have been in an on-off relationship for many years. However, they recently parted ways. Despite their breakup, Duyguu and Cagatay are following each other on Instagram.

For the uninformed, Duyguu Sarisin and Cagatay Ulusoy fell in love with each other while shooting for Icerde in 2016.

Workwise, Duyguu Sarisin has been in several Turkish dramas such as Cennetin Sirlari, Inadina Yasamak, Gunesi Beklerken, Kacak Gelinler, Kacak Gelinler, Darbe, Lal, Nebiliyim and many others. She has always impressed the audience with her powerful acting prowess. Duyguu has a massive fan following, too. On Instagram, she has 168k followers and keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cagatay Ulusoy is among the top-rated actors in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan base. He has more than 10 million followers on Instagram, and his posts receive immense love from the fans. Cagatay has also been a part of several shows, such as Medcezir, Icerde, The Protector, Menajerimi Ara, and many others. Cagatay has starred in many films and received several accolades for his performances.

ALSO READ: 7 Turkish historical dramas that you will enjoy watching; The Magnificent Century, Destan and more