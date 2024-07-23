Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi REVEAL the release date of their first vlog; check DETAILS here

It looks like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are not out of their Europe vacation. Every day, they post pictures and videos of the best times they had visiting European countries. However, there is some exciting news for all Divyanka-Vivek fans. They are going to start their vlog soon, and the details are fascinating. Read ahead to know more.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya to post their first vlog on THIS date:

A while ago, Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram handle to post a reel detailing when his first vlog would be out, which would be tomorrow at 12 pm. The fun banter video begins with him sitting in the car and saying, "Toh maine bhar bharke kapde daal diye, 15 t-shirt aur 15 jeans (I have stuffed my bag with 15 t-shirts and jeans.)" It looks like it was the time when he was heading for the airport. He had captioned the clip as, "Are you all ready to Travel with Divek? Let’s go! First vlog coming at 12 pm tomorrow!".

Take a look at the BTS video of Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's first vlog:

As the video progresses, Divyanka says, "Mei toh jaane se pehle hi thak gayi. Hum jaha jaate hai na jagah ko khali karwah ke jate hai (I have been exhausted, even before reaching the destination. Wherever we go, we make sure to clear the place before leaving.)"

Towards the end of the video, Vivek reveals how they have been hogging 4 meals for breakfast and then asks Divyanka, "Madam, room number kaunsa hai (Madam, which is our room number?"), to which she replies, "Usne bataya nai (He did not say.)" The clip ends with a confused Vivek saying, "Kya kisi ke bhi room mei ghus jaye (Should we enter any room?)."

More about Divek's Europe trip:

Divyanka posted a cute video earlier where she was seen sitting with her husband, Vivek, in the car. He was in the driver's seat while the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress received princess treatment. The two listen to Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's cult classic hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She captioned the video, “What's a drive without Bollywood, and what's Switzerland without DDLJ?”