Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer DDLJ's iconic song in Switzerland; WATCH

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya maintain an active presence on social media. Besides treating fans with their mushy pictures, the couple often shares glimpses of their life happenings.

Lately, the celebrity duo has been sharing pictures from their trip to Italy and now, they posted a sweet video from their Switzerland visit. The video shows Divyanka and Vivek grooving to one of the classic songs from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get into the DDLJ mood

Divyanka Tripathi shared the delightful and entertaining video on her official social media account. The video features the actress and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, enjoying themselves as they cruise through the streets of Switzerland. In a sweet touch, the couple can be seen lip-syncing to the song Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Sharing the video, the Adrishyam actor wrote, "What's a drive without Bollywood & what's Switzerland without DDLJ?"

Have a look at the video here:

For the uninitiated, a few segments of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge have been filmed in Switzerland. While Shah Rukh Khan appeared as Raj, Kajol won hearts with her character of Simran.

Fans' reaction to Divyanka Tripathi's latest video

Soon after the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame treated fans with the wholesome video, the comment section brimmed with their reactions. One of the fans wrote, "Divek & this song is the best combination! You guys are looking so adorable!"

Advertisement

Another one expressed, "To the tune of DDLJ, you both look like the epitome of romance. Your chemistry and love are simply captivating!" Further, a comment read, "Can't help but relate this song now with you two and your Switzerland vacation. Diyuuu why so cuteeeee?"

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got robbed

During their recent vacation to Italy, the couple was robbed in Florence. Apart from losing their passports and important documents, cash and other pricey belongings were stolen from their car, which they parked at a resort. Divyanka and Vivek sought help from the Indian embassy and later landed in India, expressing joy over reuniting with their loved ones.

ALSO READ: Sourabh Raaj Jain drops UNSEEN pics from Mahakaali sets as 'simply superb' show clocks 7 years