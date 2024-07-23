WATCH: Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey pull Rupali Ganguly's leg in fun banter: 'You'll cry today'

Anupamaa has been garnering a lot of love from the audiences. The viewers are always intrigued to know more about actors' personal life and their offscreen bond. For the first time, Anupamaa trio Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna will be coming together for a fun interview with the production house of the show. The fans will witness their offscreen camaraderie and fun banters as boys Pandey and Khanna team up against Ganguly.

Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna team-up to tease Rupali Ganguly

After a fun interview with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast, Directors' Kut Production will soon release the much-awaited interview with the Anupamaa trio. the viewers can expect Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna to be their candid best in the interview as the boys will be seen teaming up in a fun manner against Rupali Ganguly as they tease her and not letting her speak.

In a fun exchange, Sudhanshu told Rupali, "Today, without glycerin you'll cry." Highlighting the fact that Anupama cries too much in the show and Ganguly uses glycerin for her emotional scenes."

Take a look at the teaser of Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna's interview below:

Rajan Shahi's Directors' Kut Production recently released the fun interview with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai trio Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani. After the overwhelming response of fans and demands from them, the makers are set to release the interview of the Anupamaa trio soon.

Advertisement

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa started off as a story of the struggle of an uneducated housewife who's stuck with her toxic husband. She takes a stand for herself when she discovers that her husband has been cheating on her for a long time. Anupama divorces Vanraj and later settles down with Anuj, who brings immense love and respect to her.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on his new look; 'Only Vanraj can age in reverse because...'