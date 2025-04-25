WATCH: Chhavi Mittal reflects on breast cancer journey as she marks three years to her surgery, says 'I was so lost'

Chhavi Mittal inspired everyone with her breast cancer journey in 2022. The actress was diagnosed with the deadly disease in April 2022, and later she underwent breast cancer removal surgery on April 25, 2022. After the surgery, Chhavi inspired many with her courage and determination towards her well-being. Today, as she completed three years since her surgery, Chhavi reflected back on the journey and recalled how she tackled this phase with courage.

Taking to her Instagram account, Chhavi Mittal shared a video with her fans and followers. In the clip, the actress shared a few glimpses of her and through her voiceover, she narrated that phase.

Chhavi shared how she was unaware of the fact that her journey with cancer would be "lonely." Chhavi realised that she was lonely when she was taken to the Operation Theatre for her surgery, and the medical professionals repeatedly informed her about doing a "lumpectomy and a mini LD flap reconstruction" surgery.

Watch Chhavi Mittal's video here-

Chhavi's right breast was operated on during her breast cancer removal surgery. She shared how she battled the journey alone despite having her close ones around. Emphasising this, Chhavi said, "I did my physiotherapy alone. I massaged my stitches myself. I shed countless tears alone in my private moments. I was so lost, and yet I lost the support of every person I thought was in my corner. But today, I'm so strong that sometimes I amaze myself. As they say, once you connect with yourself. There's no one else you need. And I have connected with my soul."

From working out to being hospitalised and more, Chhavi shared glimpses of her journey. Sharing this post, she captioned, "3 years. And it feels like a lifetime. A lifetime of lessons, realisations, battles, ups n downs… I'm so, so proud of myself. It wasn't easy. It is not easy. But as long as I have me and my sanity, I got this. Happy 3rd birthday to me! #cancerwarrior #breastcancerwarrior."

On the professional front, Chhavi Mittal is known for her roles in shows like Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Ek Chutki Aasman, Krishnadasi, and more.

