Laughter Chefs PROMO: Karan Kundrra pranks Krushna Abhishek; latter regrets taking sip of juice with secret ingredient; WATCH
Actor Karan Kundrra is replacing contestant Abdu Rozik in Laughter Chefs 2 as the latter is away on Ramadan break.
Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited season 2 is entertaining viewers with non-stop laughter and interesting culinary challenges. In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra who was in the first season would return as Abdu Rozik’s replacement for the time being. The latest promo shows the actor pulling a prank on Krushna Abhishek.
The Laughter Chefs promo shows Karan Kundrra working with Abdu Rozik’s partner, Elvish Yadav. Seeing them, Bharti Singh comments, “Haryana aur Punjab, waah. Pehli bar maine dekha garam kadhai ke upar kya anar chiil rahe ho? (Are you peeling pomegranate on the hot pan?)” Karan laughs and nods. He says that only he can do this.
Next, he grabs a handful of pomegranates and asks Bharti if she is hungry. The comedienne replies in Punjabi that her hunger disappeared seeing the way he is cooking. Karan and Elvish then make pomegranate juice and ask Krushna Abhishek to drink it. After tasting it, he asks which juice is this and makes a face. Karan laughs and reveals, “It was garlic and pomegranate that you had.”
Bharti Singh pretends to throw up as Krushna makes a face and says, “Pehli bar zindagi main meine lasun aur anar ka juice piya. Yahi seekhaya tha humne tereko pehle season main? (I had garlic and pomegranate juice for the first time in my life. This is what you were taught int he first episode?)”
The Laughter Chefs promo is uploaded with the caption, “Taste ke pata nahi lekin masti ka zaayka milega, Karan aur Elvish ka khaana hasi zaroor parosega. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @JioHotstar par.”
Karan's entry to the show made Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, and Bharti Singh emotional. They formed a strong bond with the actor in the first season of the show when Karan was Aly Goni's partner.
