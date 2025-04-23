Who is Minahil Malik? Here's everything about Pakistani social media star whose alleged private video was rumored to be leaked before Sajal Malik

Sajal Malik, the popular Pakistani social media star, has been grabbing attention ever since news of her alleged private video leak surfaced on social media. According to reports, the MMS allegedly shows her in an inappropriate situation. While there is no confirmation that it is actually Sajal in the video, some believe it features her. Amidst this news spreading like wildfire on the internet, an old controversy involving another Pakistani TikToker, Minahil Malik, has also resurfaced.

Who is Minahil Malik?

Minahil Malik is a popular Pakistani Tiktok star and a social media influencer.

Minahil has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram and a massive number of followers on TikTok too.

She is famous for her dance and makeup videos. She is also popular for creating lip-sync clips on Bollywood, Western Pop and other popular songs.

Apart from making videos, Minahil is also popular for promoting brands. She is also a brand ambassador of a salon located in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Take a look at Minahil Malik's post here-

Why was Minahil Malik in news?

In October 2024, Minahil Malik made headlines after her alleged private video was leaked. Although it was never confirmed whether Minahil was actually in the video, the news quickly went viral on social media. The incident garnered widespread attention, and Minahil was significantly affected by the buzz surrounding it. As a result, she decided to take a break from Instagram. In her farewell message, she wrote: "It was not easy for me, but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care."

Now, before the alleged private video of Sajal Malik reportedly went viral, another clip—featuring a woman resembling Minahil—also caught the attention of netizens. This video, too, spread rapidly on social media. However, unlike before, Minahil did not remain silent. She promptly responded to the viral fake video, firmly denying any connection to it.

According to reports, Minahil strongly rejected the video's authenticity, calling it completely fake. She suggested that the clip could be an AI-generated deepfake created with the malicious intent of damaging her reputation.

In her statement, Minahil revealed that she has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and is hoping for a thorough investigation. She expressed confidence that those responsible will be identified and held accountable. Her response underscores the growing concerns about online safety and the misuse of technologies like artificial intelligence.

This incident has raised serious concerns about online privacy and cybercrime in the digital age. Meanwhile, Sajal Malik has yet to release an official statement regarding her own controversy.

