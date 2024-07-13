Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 13: Vidya’s counseling influences Abhira’s decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 13, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Abhira expressing her doubt about Armaan getting influenced by Ruhi. He, however, reassures her that nothing is going on between him and Ruhi. Armaan gets frustrated with constantly having to explain himself to Abhira and feels she does not understand his point of view. He also reveals being tired of convincing Abhira all the time. Abhira begins believing that Kaveri was right. She ultimately breaks down into tears.

Vidya’s wise words impact Abhira

Vidya comes to meet Abhira. She encourages a lonely Abhira to raise her voice and stand for her love. She motivates her to vent her anger and open up about her feelings to Armaan. Vidya leaves the decision to Abhira - either keep suspecting Armaan’s feelings for Ruhi or let go of her suspicion. She exemplifies the same by quoting her life story.

Vidya says Armaan’s mother passed away. But she always kept Shivangi in between her and Madhav. She asks Abhira not to repeat her mistake and ruin her relationship with Armaan.

Abhira says Ruhi is like a wall between her and Armaan that she is unable to break. Vidya comforts her and directs her to keep aside Ruhi in order to fight for her love. When Abhira shares her doubt regarding a lack of trust in Armaan, Vidya clarifies that Armaan agreed to marry Ruhi for her sake and not of his own will.

Abhira’s decision makes Armaan and Manish proud

The judge initiates a court hearing the next day. He is about to declare the final verdict when Abhira arrives there and states that she is withdrawing the case. The judge discloses that they have found the car to be faulty and asks why she is taking such a step when everything is going in her favor. Abhira remains adamant on her stance of settling the matter out of court. The judge closes the case.

Jaya questions Abhira. She replies that Rajesh won’t recover from his injuries if Ruhi gets punished. She hands over the file and mentions that it contains the client’s compensation details.

Manish is impressed with Abhira’s act. He thanks her and apologizes to her for her bad attitude. They hug each other. Ruhi and everyone look on.

Armaan also feels proud of Abhira. He says that she has proved to be Akshara’s daughter- unbiased and sincere. Armaan congratulates her and drops his kerchief before leaving.

On the call with Jaya, Abhira is telling her that Armaan is honest and will definitely provide the cheque. She finds his kerchief and reminisces about him. Abhira receives a call from Vidya. She informs Vidya that they decided on an out-of-court settlement and praises Vidya for her advice.

As the call ends, the kerchief flies off. Abhira runs to grab it and gets it. A lady spots her madness for her husband’s belongings and states that she truly loves her better half. Armaan hears about a girl getting crazy for her husband’s kerchief. He says his wife isn’t here.

Abhira’s romantic surprise for Armaan

Kaveri impatiently waits for Armaan to know about the court trial results. Vidya comes and announces all three of them won. She says that they needed someone like Abhira who fixed everything. Kaveri refuses to remove grudges for Abhira as part of the family and throws the glass in anger when Vidya gives her a sharp reply.

Kaveri calls Abhira a disease for the Poddars. She wants to throw Abhira out of the house. Vidya feels Armaan and Abhira’s passionate love will keep our family integrated. She fears that Kaveri will not learn this fact right on time.

Goenkas celebrate Ruhi’s win. Swarna wards off evil energy from Ruhi. Surekha commends Abhira for stepping back, or else they would have lost the case. Manish chimes in. Ruhi thinks about Armaan and exits. Surekha wonders what happened to her. Manish states she is still in love with Armaan.

Armaan searches for Abhira. Vidya informs him that Abhira has gone to the temple. As he starts heading towards Abhira’s location, Madhav comes. He insists Armaan go and meet his best friend Kukreja who is in big legal trouble.

Armaan says he will go later. He then reaches a dark place. As soon as Armaan steps in, the lights get on. He is astonished to see the decorations. Armaan lifts up a fit box and opens it. It has a beautiful light ball.

Abhira ‘s voice comes and tags Armaan as the light ball of her life. He calls out Abhira’s name.The episode ends here.

