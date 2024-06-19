Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Abhira and Armaan's romance to blossom amid major tragedy

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Finally, the wait of the viewers is over, with Armaan realizing his love for Abhira. However, Abhira has not accepted Armaan's proposal yet, as Madhav asked her to be careful about deciding her future with Armaan, as he has never taken a stand for her in the past.

Now, Pinkvilla brings you an exciting spoiler update about the show. Read on to know more.

Abhira treats Armaan's wounds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira will be seen taking immense care of Armaan as he gets injured. As Pinkvilla informed, Armaan saves Abhira in a riot and gets injured. Abhira takes him to a safer place and tries to contact a doctor. As Doctors couldn't reach the location, Abhira treated Armaan's wounds and waited for him to gain consciousness.

As Armaan starts to feel better, the duo cry at the situation and express love and care for each other. Furthermore, Abhira asks Armaan why he risked his life to save her.

Take a look at a recent video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

The official handle of Star Plus shared the above video of #Abhimaan romance on Instagram, wherein Armaan asks Abhira to listen to her heart and accept that she loves him and wants to be with him. The duo experiences their first rain together. While Abhira tries to resist Armaan's question, she gives up due to the physical intimacy and tension. However, later, she gets a hold of herself and pushes Armaan away.

Advertisement

The previous episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The previous episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had Madhav getting Abhira to stay with him in his new house. He also asked him to take her life decisions carefully. Armaan realized his love for Abhira and decided to back out from his wedding with Ruhi. He apologized to her and rushed to meet Abhira. While he expressed his love to her, Abhira didn't accept his proposal.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fourth generation story started with Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe playing the characters of Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi, respectively. However, Shehzada and Pratiksha were terminated from the show overnight. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani replaced the previous actors to play the roles of Armaan and Ruhi.

Samridhii and Rohit's chemistry has slowly and steadily won many hearts. Viewers love their chemistry as #Abhimaan and also shower their love for their performances on the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Armaan's life is in danger; will Abhira be able to save him?