Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 5: Abhira decides not to sign marriage contract; Kaveri does THIS to punish her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 5: Armaan leaves in anger in his car after arguing with Abhira. Armaan escapes a accident. Abhira panics as soon as she sees the car but feels relieved to see Armaan safe. She expresses her worry to Armaan and hugs him.

Armaan apologizes to Abhira for leaving angrily and confesses how he keeps troubling her. Abhira assures him that she doesn't get bothered by him. Armaan mentions that he understands that the contract is important to her. Abhira feels bad for getting angry with Armaan. Armaan and Abhira have a heart-to-heart conversation.

Armaan states how he understands that Kaveri's contract asks for all sacrifices from her and tells Abhira to make the right decision. Armaan assures Abhira that he is with her and asks her not to make any decisions under pressure.

Abhira arrives in Kaveri's room with the marriage contract. Kaveri asks Abhira whether she signed the contract. Before Abhira answers, Kaveri sees that Abhira hasn't signed the contract. Abhira reminds Kaveri how she asked her to think about her parents. Abhira reminds Kaveri that her mother never thought about the world and did what she felt was right.

Abhira tells Kaveri that she will follow in her mother's footsteps and will do what she feels right. Abhira mentions that she loves the family and Armaan and she doesn't think that signing the contract is necessary to prove her love. Abhira states that Armaan supports her decision.

Kaveri gets angry after hearing this. Abhira states that she will never bend down before anyone for her love and tells Kaveri that she will not sign the contract. Abhira walks away but remembers that Kaveri said that her loan will be rejected if Kaveri withdraws the guarantee. Abhira remembers how Kaveri said that her parents' reputation would be harmed if her wedding functions were cancelled. Abhira worries about the loan and paying money to vendors.

Armaan arrives and informs Kaveri that Abhira told her everything. As Kaveri gets upset, Armaan explains to her that he and Abhira are getting married and requests her to not be upset with Abhira. Kaveri understands that Armaan doesn't know that she has withdrawn the guarantee from Abhira's loan.

Armaan asks Kaveri to not make Abhira sign the contract and asks her to not put the contract problem between their marriage. Kaveri tells Armaan that they don't know anything about Abhira's family.

Armaan gets upset and ends the discussion. Armaan tells Kaveri that he doesn't want any problem in the nath ceremony as Abhira has managed to take a loan after a lot of difficulties.

Kaveri agrees and assures Armaan that she will talk about the contract after the ceremony. A vendor asks payment from Abhira and she promises the vendor to pay tomorrow. Abhira worries about the payment.

Kaveri arrives and taunts Abhira for not paying the money to vendors and asks her how will she pay after the loan gets cancelled. Kaveri tells Abhira that her parents and in-laws will get disrespected if the vendors ask for payment from her in front of the media.

Abhira gets extremely worried. Kaveri asks Abhira to sign the contract if she doesn't want her parents insulted. The family gets worried as Kaveri withdraws her guarantee from the loan and the nath function is at risk.

Abhira pray to her parents and assures them that she will arrange for the money. The vendors ask for payment and start removing the decoration. Abhira requests the vendors but they don't listen. Ruhi is relieved thinking that if Nath ceremony gets cancelled then there will be problems between Abhira and Armaan

Ruhi gets happy thinking that Armaan and Abhira's wedding is cancelled. As Abhira's parents photo frame is about to fall, Ruhi and Abhira save it. Ruhi tells Abhira how Kaveri will be upset as the function will get cancelled. Ruhi manipulates Abhira to elope from the wedding. Abhira says that she won't tolerate any insult against her parents. As Abhira walks away, Ruhi tries to see Abhira's parents' picture but can't see it.

