Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 10: Ruhi creates a rift between Armaan and Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 10, 2024, episode: The episode kickstarts with Armaan looking out for the family members. Kaveri comes and tells him that they are not at home. She shares that she has prepared Armaan’s favorite food and asks him to have it. Armaan gets surprised. They sit together and feed each other while having an emotional conversation about their recent disagreements.

Armaan apologizes to Kaveri. He says he is still the same and can even sacrifice his life for her. She embraces him. However, Kaveri is shocked when Armaan talks about his love for Abhira and hopes to see Kaveri accepting her one day.

Ruhi gets into trouble

Ruhi pleads with the inspector and says she didn’t do the accident intentionally. But the lady named Jaya insists the cops arrest Ruhi, claiming that Ruhi was driving at a high speed. Manish even agrees to give compensation, but she keeps on blaming Ruhi for her husband’s accident.

Abhira ponders over the fact that she is still married to Armaan. Armaan brings coffee and a gift for her. She believes it is a bad day of her life and questions why Armaan got the anniversary present.

Abhira finds her edited picture with Akshara. Armaan reveals Madhav told him about her wish to get this done, so he did it for her. Abhira hugs Armaan and teases him by stating that she doesn’t have an idea about rude people coming up with such lovely gifts.

Armaan discloses that he got another present for her and shows their marriage certificate. He jokes with Abhira about tearing the copy, as the original is in his locker.

Abhira receives a call from her mother’s friend, Jaya, while Armaan gets a call from Ruhi. Ruhi informs Armaan about getting framed in a false case. Armaan consoles and assures her that he will get her out of the situation. On the other hand, Abhira agrees to tackle Jaya’s case. Abhira inquires if Armaan is fighting Ruhi’s case. He says that Goenkas is facing financial issues because of him, so he needs to stand up for them. Abhira asks Armaan why he wants to clash with her and why he feels that Ruhi is innocent. Armaan reminds Abhira about his duties as a lawyer.

Armaan and Abhira clash over Ruhi

Manish scolds Ruhi for hiring Armaan as her lawyer. Swarna chimes in and opines that they should be involved in the matter. Surekha asserts that Ruhi will easily get attracted to Armaan.

Armaan and Abhira arrive at the police station. Jaya hugs Abhira and starts crying. She begs Abhira to represent her in the court. Abhira goes with Jaya. Armaan comes to Ruhi, who questions if Abhira will be defending Jaya. Ruhi expresses her concerns over Abhira, venting her anger in court. Armaan affirms that Abhira won’t do anything like that.

Abhira gets furious on witnessing Armaan care towards Ruhi. She agrees to fight the case without any fee. Jaya hails her. Armaan mentions Ruhi ready to give compensation and asks if the other party has any demands. Abhira clarifies that they only want justice. Ruhi’s fears regarding Abhira increase. After a brief exchange of indirect taunts, Armaan and Abhira gear up for court trial.

Armaan shares Ruhi’s case with Vidya, who advises him to be patient with Abhira as she is hurt. Vidya also says that Ruhi always comes in between them. On a video call with Vidya, Manisha also tries to make Armaan understand how he needs to handle Abhira.

Abhira finds the gate locked as she arrives home. However, she remains determined about her aim. The episode concludes here.

