Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 6: Madhav gets shot; Abhira steps forward to save his life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 6, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Kaveri questioning Armaan’s behavior. She feels that Armaan is ignoring his family’s reputation for Abhira. Armaan responds sternly, stating that if he wished to harm his family, he would have easily shown the CCTV footage to the judge and got Sanjay’s license canceled. Armaan shares that his love for Abhira doesn’t let him do bad to others. He then exits.

Armaan calls Ruhi and informs her that he won’t be able to represent her in court as he has resigned from the Poddar firm. Ruhi, who is at the temple, is shocked by Armaan's decision. She insists that he fight her case, but he doesn’t agree. Instead, he recommends Ruhi take help from Manoj. When Ruhi inquires what made Armaan leave his family company, he replies that Sanjay was bothering Abhira. Ruhi wonders what happened between Abhira and Sanjay.

Ruhi confronts Abhira

Abhira also arrives at the temple and bumps into Ruhi. The two engage in an argument. Ruhi tells Abhira to be thankful for getting Armaan’s love because she is literally empty-handed. Abhira says she doesn’t have a job, and her career matters most to her.

Ruhi stuns Abhira by revealing Armaan’s resignation due to her issues with Sanjay. She further questions if Abhira is planning to take revenge on Armaan. Ruhi asks Abhira to either embrace Armaan’s love or let him move on with his life. Before leaving, she urges Abhira to vent out her feelings, else her anger will bring their relationship to a dead end. Abhira cries.

Sanjay’s apology to Abhira

Krish comes to call Armaan. He reaches the location and witnesses Sanjay’s press conference, where Sanjay announces that the bribery allegations against Abhira are false. He proves Abhira’s innocence by presenting the matter in a way that neither he nor Abhira suffers. Sanjay dubs Abhira as a talented and sincere lawyer before dismissing the media.

Abhira sees the news and is overwhelmed by Armaan’s efforts for her. However, she remains scared of trusting him again.

Armaan comes to the outhouse and finds it locked. He thinks about calling but then decides to send her the news link. Abhira arrives there. Armaan tells her about Sanjay’s defense and also shares that he is handling Ruhi’s case. He says he is tired of all the misunderstandings between them. Abhira asks him to take a breath.

Armaan’s receives a bad news

Armaan gets a call that leaves him stunned. He learns that Madhav has been shot. Krish and Abhira are also taken aback. Armaan and Abhira go to see Madhav while Krish rushes to inform everyone at home.

Vidya refuses to believe the news and sobs. Kajal gets dizzy, and Sanjay holds her. Vidya starts accusing Abhira for Madhav’s condition, recalling how she begged Abhira to stop Madhav. Kaveri gets angry. Armaan and Abhira reach the spot. Armaan asks the authorities to let him go inside. He gets permission. Armaan and Abhira search for Madhav and find him lying injured. Abhira sees Madhav in an unconscious state. They take him to the hospital.

Madhav is admitted to the operation theater. Abhira and Armaan hold each other and weep. Armaan slips down. Abhira inquires about his well-being, but he remains numb. Abhira encourages him to stay strong during this tough time. She consoles Armaan and hugs him. The Poddars arrive at the hospital.

Abhira comes to Madhav’s aid

Vidya looks for Madhav. Armaan tells her to wait outside as Madhav is getting treated. Vidya holds herself responsible for the situation and starts beating herself. Armaan stops her. Vidya feels repentant for prioritizing her ego over love and authority. She regrets never valuing Madhav. Manisha comforts Vidya. Abhira prays for Madhav.

A nurse comes and asks if anyone has B negative blood, as Madhav is in dire need of it. Kaveri says only Madhav’s dad and Rohit had matching blood groups with him. Armaan, Manoj, and Sanjay assure everyone that they will arrange the blood. As they make calls, Abhira reaches the hospital. She discloses that she has B negative blood and is ready to donate to Madhav. Armaan runs to grab her in his arms for this selfless act.

The doctor checks Abhira’s fitness for donation. Abhira learns about her low platelet count and inability to donate blood to Madhav. However, she becomes adamant about helping Madhav. Armaan tries to stop her and manages to get a donor. Armaan asks Aryan and Kiara to prevent Abhira from taking the step, but Abhira insists she is fine. The episode ends here.

