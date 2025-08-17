First Photos: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh blessed with baby girl, reveal her name

TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh are beaming with joy as they have been blessed with a baby girl. Their daughter was born on August 15, 2025, which coincided with India's Independence Day. They have named her Rumi. Nakuul and Jankee have announced the arrival of the newborn on social media today.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcome baby girl

On Sunday, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh took to Instagram to share a collaborative post while announcing the big news. In the post, the couple shared a few pictures of their newborn daughter.

In the first photo, their son, Sufi can be seen looking at the little munchkin as she rests on his lap. The second picture shows gazing at his daughter with love. The baby girl is lying in a cradle inside the hospital. The third photo features the couple posing for a selfie during the process of their child birth. Both of them are happily enjoying the moment.

Nakuul and Jankee says their 'hearts are complete'

Nakuul and Jankee also penned a heartfelt note while expressing that their 'hearts are complete.'

"She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025. Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it," the caption reads.

Celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, and Tahira Kashyap have poured in love in the comment section. Gauahar wrote, "Awwwww god bless, so happy for ur family. Many many congratulations."

"Congratulations you both! What lovely names (sic)," Tahira commented. "So much love to all 4 of you (sic)," Dia's comment reads.

When the couple announced their pregnancy

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh had shared the news of their second pregnancy in June this year on Instagram. The collection featured a picture in which Jankee was cradling her baby bump while posing with husband Nakuul and son, Sufi.

"The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again," they wrote in the caption back then.

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Their son, Sufi was born on February 3, 2021. Nakuul is best known for TV series, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Jankee is a singer by profession.

