Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta shares life update: 'Have been in and out of the hospital...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta is one of the popular celebrities in the Television industry. Over the years, the actress garnered a massive fan following on her social media handle. She actively shares her personal and professional life updates on her Instagram. However, as Munmun was not active lately, fans were concerned about her absence. Now, Munmun recently shared with her fans that her mother was hospitalized.

Munmun Dutta shares life update

Taking to her Instagram story, Munmun Dutta uploaded her selfie and shared her life update. The actress informed her fans of the reason why she has been absent from social media. Munmun revealed that her mom had been unwell for the past 10 days, and she had been going in and out of the hospital for the last 10 days.

Sharing her mom's health update, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress wrote that her mother is recovering now. Munmun wrote, "Have been inactive since a long time yes. My mom is unwell. Have been in and out of the hospital since last 10 days. Improving now and will be better. It's been exhausting to juggle between professional commitments and personal life. But grateful for my wonderful friends who were a huge support. God is great."

For the uninformed, Munmun Dutta had recently visited Europe and had shared several glimpses from her vacation on her Instagram account.

Workwise, Munmun Dutta has been playing the role of Babita Ji for 17 years now in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is popular for her on-screen camaraderie with co-actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal. She has been a part of the show since its inception and became a household name because of her acting prowess.

Apart from this, Munmun also endorses brands on Instagram and actively updates her fans about her professional life.

Speaking about personal life, the actress prefers keeping it private and not much about her relationship status is known to fans.

