With Love, Meghan Season 2: Meghan Markle Serves Friendship and Flavor in New Trailer

After a headline-making season 1, Netflix has dropped the trailer for With Love, Meghan season 2. The audience will witness the Duchess returning to her kitchen, showing off her culinary skills, and serving the best to her industry friends.

Apart from cooking, Meghan Markle will also be seen trying her hand at pottery and sharing fun moments with a lineup of guests, who will appear throughout the episodes.

As for the show’s trailer, it comes after the Duke and the Duchess’s contract renewal with Netflix. In addition to the upcoming season, the former Royals also announced a holiday special episode of With Love, Meghan, which comes out in December.

What to expect from With Love, Meghan season 2 trailer?

The filming of With Love, Meghan, took place in Montecito, California, where Markle and Prince Harry have been living with their kids since 2022. While the setup does not take place in the Sussex’s home, the Suits alum previously revealed that her kids played a big part in the production.

Season 2 of the Netflix show will follow the same format as previous episodes, where Meghan will be joined by some guests and friends amid her cooking delicacies and sharing her life stories.

The list of celebrities making an appearance in the upcoming episodes includes Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and Jay Shetty, among others. Additionally, some of the renowned chefs, such as José Andrés, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi, and Clare Smyth, will also grace the show.

While Prince Harry did not make an appearance in the trailer, he is sure to be present by his wife’s side as she heads for a new season of her cooking-lifestyle show.

At the end of the preview, though, Meghan Markle does gesture towards the Duke as she confesses, “You know who doesn't like lobster? My husband.”

With Love, Meghan season 2, premieres on Netflix on August 26.

