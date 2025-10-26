Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Sumeet Raghavan remembers Satish Shah with emotional tribute: ‘See you on the other side, dad’

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. His co-star Sumeet Raghavan, who played Sahil Sarabhai, shared a heartfelt tribute remembering Shah as not just a colleague but a father figure and mentor.

Sumeet Raghavan’s emotional farewell to Satish Shah

Taking to social media, Sumeet Raghavan shared a moving video where he looked back on their two-decade-long bond. “In 2004, we started a show and after 70 episodes we stopped shooting because that didn’t work. And after 21 years that show became the heartbeat of all people. That show is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,” he said.

He added that fans had started identifying with their on-screen characters, but no one could replace Indravadan Sarabhai. “People think of their family members as Sahil, Roshesh, or Monisha. But no one has said ‘ye hamare ghar ke Indravadan hai.’ There’s only one Indravadan and that is Satish Shah. He left all of us,” Sumeet said emotionally.

Reflecting on their off-screen friendship, Sumeet shared that their real-life bond mirrored their on-screen family connection. “The more this show has gotten popular, our bond has also become stronger. Whenever we would meet, we would be in our on-screen characters. We would call them mom and dad,” he said.

Sumeet also acknowledged the fans’ love and condolences. “All Sarabhai fans have been sending their condolences. Being the eldest son of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family, I accept all the condolences,” he said, ending his message with, “So long Dad. Safe travels and see you on the other side.”

Satish Shah’s final message and his love for his wife

Satish Shah’s close friend and actor-filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar shared emotional details about Shah’s final days. Speaking to News18, he revealed, “This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful.”

Sachin said Satish remained positive despite his health issues. “He wanted to be around for Madhu. Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer’s,” he shared.

Satish had texted Sachin just hours before his demise. “I received a message from him at 12:56 pm today, which means he was absolutely fine even at that time. That I’m in shock is an understatement,” Sachin said.

Sachin and Satish’s friendship began with the 1987 Marathi film Gammat Jammat. Sachin shared that although they never worked together again after that project, they quickly bonded and became close friends, often meeting two or three times a month. He also recalled how Satish and his wife Madhu were a part of every celebration, from premieres to parties, and admitted that it would be hard to imagine such moments without him.

Remembering his friend’s positive spirit, Sachin concluded, “You don’t know what awaits you. The idea is to stay happy and keep people around you happy, which he did. You don’t know when your time comes.”

ALSO READ: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah passes away at 74 due to kidney failure