BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the most popular K-pop groups currently but even they looked up to artists who have inspired them to reach such heights. Some of the oldest K-pop groups have led the way for the younger generation to achieve incredible success on the global platform. Without further ado, let’s check out a few groups that need to be remembered.

10 oldest K-pop groups that defined an era

1. H.O.T.

H.O.T., short for High-five Of Teenagers, was a groundbreaking South Korean boy band that revolutionized the K-pop industry during their active years from 1996 to 2001. Formed by SM Entertainment, the group consisted of members Moon Hee Joon, Jang Woo Hyuk, Tony An, Kangta, and Lee Jae Won. With iconic hits like Candy, We Are The Future, and Warrior's Descendant, they became pioneers of the K-pop genre, setting the stage for future generations of idol groups.

2. Seo Taiji and Boys

Seo Taiji and Boys, active from 1992 to 1996, took the world by storm through their innovative blend of rap, rock, and techno elements. Led by the visionary Seo Taiji, the group challenged societal norms and pushed boundaries with their music and performances. Notable songs such as I Know, Come Back Home", and Classroom Idea became anthems of a generation, addressing issues of youth disillusionment, social conformity, and cultural identity.

Advertisement

3. S.E.S

Comprising members Bada, Eugene, and Shoo, S.E.S. quickly rose to fame with their harmonious vocals, captivating choreography, and infectious energy. Formed by SM Entertainment, during their active years from 1997 to 2002, they played a significant role in shaping the K-pop industry. Some of their popular songs that contributed to their success include I'm Your Girl, Dreams Come True, L.O.V.E, Just in Love, and more.

4. Baby V.O.X

Formed by DR Music in 1997, the girl group had a prominent career spanning over a decade. Active until 2006, the group gained widespread recognition for their energetic performances and catchy pop tunes. Songs such as Get Up, Coincidence, Missing You, Betrayal and more solidified their status as K-pop icons. Baby V.O.X's unique blend of R&B and dance-pop elements, coupled with their strong vocal performances, earned them a dedicated fanbase both domestically and internationally.

5. Shinhwa

Shinhwa, formed in 1998 under SM Entertainment, has etched its name as one of the most trendsetting acts in K-pop history. The group has showcased remarkable resilience and longevity in the ever-evolving music industry during their active years of around two decades. Despite facing challenges such as military enlistments and contract disputes, the group has consistently delivered chart-topping hits and captivating performances. Some of the most popular songs from their discography are I Pray 4 U, Wild Eyes, Wedding March, and more.

6. Deux

With an illustrious career spanning from 2007 to 2015, Deux captivated audiences with their phenomenal presence and experimental music. The duo, Lee Hyun Do and Kim Sung Jae created some notable songs such as Electric Dreams, Starlight Symphony, and Neon Nights showcasing the group’s unparalleled talent for crafting infectious tunes that resonated with fans worldwide.

7. Roo'ra

Roo'ra dominated the South Korean music scene throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Comprised of Lee Sang Min, Go Young Wook, Kim Ji-hyun, Shin Jung Hwan, and Chae Ri Na, the group was active from 1994 to 2001. Some of the popular songs of the group, such as 3!4! and Angel Without Wings became anthems of the era, blending elements of pop, rap, and dance music. Moreover, the group’s success extended beyond South Korea, with their music gaining popularity across Asia, particularly in Japan and Taiwan.

Advertisement

8. Sechs Kies

The group rose to fame in the late 1990s under the management of DSP Media. Active from 1997 to 2000, they quickly became one of the leading acts in the K-pop scene. With hits like Couple, Com' Back, and Chivalry, Sechs Kies captivated audiences. Despite disbanding in 2000, their legacy endured, and they made a triumphant return to the music scene in 2016, much to the delight of their dedicated fanbase.

9. SoBangCha

Comprised of Taekyung Kim, Wonkwan Jung, and Sangwon Lee, they debuted in 1987 and is probably the oldest K-pop group. They quickly rose to fame during their active years, especially among the younger generation. Due to their stylish outfits and new sound, they managed to draw in a lot of fans. However, they were only active until 1990, after a member left the group.

Advertisement

10. COOL

COOL, the dynamic music sensation, remained active throughout the years from 2005 to 2015. Their career was marked by a series of chart-topping hits that captivated audiences worldwide. Fever Dream, Eclipse of the Heart, and Neon Nights are some of the songs they are known for. The group carved a niche for themselves in the realm of pop and electronic music that resonated with the audience. Their infectious beats and memorable melodies became synonymous with the era, earning them widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base.