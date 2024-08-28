Hometown Cha Cha Cha clocks 3 years: Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah, more actors who make the show a must-watch

Name: Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Young Ok, Jo Han Chul

Director: Yoo Je Won

Genre: Romantic, comedy, slice of life

No. of episodes: 16

Where to watch: Netflix

All about Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Hometown Cha Cha Cha, a heartwarming gem that first graced our screens in August 2021, celebrates three years of resonating with viewers worldwide. Starring the beloved Shin Min Ah and the charming Kim Seon Ho, this series is more than just a romantic drama, it's a comforting embrace for anyone seeking solace in life’s simple joys.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the seaside village Gongjin, the show masterfully intertwines the lives of its residents, led by the spirited Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist from Seoul, and the endearing Hong Du Sik, a jack-of-all-trades with a heart of gold. Their chemistry lights up the screen, making viewers root for their slow-burn romance. But the magic of Hometown Cha Cha Cha lies in its ensemble cast, each character, from the quirky shopkeepers to the warm-hearted grandmothers, adds depth and charm to the narrative.

The show’s success is reflected not only in its stellar ratings but in the way it has nestled itself into the hearts of fans, becoming a comforting escape to a world where kindness prevails, and love blossoms at its own pace. Whether you’re watching for the first time or returning for a rewatch, Hometown Cha Cha Cha remains a must-see celebration of life’s small, beautiful moments.

Watch the trailer for Hometown Cha Cha Cha here;

Roles that make Hometown Cha Cha Cha a go-to K-drama for fans

Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik

Kim Seon Ho shines as Hong Du Sik, the heart and soul of Gongjin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Known affectionately as Chief Hong, he’s the village’s go-to guy, unemployed on paper but indispensable in practice.

Whether it’s fixing a leaky faucet, giving life advice, or brightening someone’s day with his warm smile, Du Sik is the embodiment of kindness and selflessness. Kim Seon Ho’s portrayal of this multi-talented handyman, with his mix of charm, humor, and quiet strength, makes Du Sik a character you can’t help but love and root for.

Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin

Shin Min Ah brings warmth and depth to Yoon Hye Jin, the perfectionist dentist whose life takes an unexpected turn from the bustling streets of Seoul to the tranquil village of Gongjin. Hye Jin is pragmatic, polished, and unafraid to speak her mind, yet beneath her polished exterior lies a heart yearning for connection and a fresh start.

As she navigates the ups and downs of village life, Shin Min Ah effortlessly portrays Hye Jin’s journey from a guarded outsider to a beloved member of the community, capturing the vulnerability and resilience of a woman rediscovering herself in a new world.

Lee Sang Yi as Ji Seong Hyun

Lee Sang Yi captures hearts as Ji Seong Hyun, the charismatic variety show PD with a relentless drive and an infectious personality. As a former classmate of Yoon Hye Jin, Seong Hyun’s earnest pursuit of her complicates the budding romance between her and Hong Du Sik.

His evocative performance, when he grapples with his unrequited love is truly heart touching. Lee Sang Yi’s portrayal of Seong Hyun’s conflicted emotions, reveals a beautifully layered character caught between love and friendship. He leaves audiences rooting for him as he navigates this tangled love triangle.

Kim Young Ok as Kim Gam Ri

Kim Young Ok delivers a heart-stirring performance as Kim Gam Ri, the cherished matriarch of Gongjin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. As the village’s beloved grandmother, her boundless affection for Hong Du Sik and unwavering kindness endear her to both the characters and the audience.

Despite her own struggles and the absence of her estranged biological family, Gam Ri’s spirit shines through her genuine love and resilience. Kim Young Ok’s performance in Gam Ri’s final moments, especially the touching scenes at her funeral, captures the essence of a life lived with grace and compassion, leaving viewers with a bittersweet reminder of the profound impact of a loving heart.

Jo Han Chul as Oh Cheon Jae

Jo Han Chul brings depth and nostalgia to Oh Cheon Jae, Gongjin’s enigmatic live café and pub owner, in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Once a celebrated singer known as Oh Yoon, Cheon Jae’s disappearance from the limelight after a hit 1990s song adds an air of mystery to his character.

Now, he’s the soulful host of the local haunt, where his musical past subtly echoes through every note and story. Jo Han Chul’s performance as Cheon Jae deftly blends charm with a hint of melancholy, creating a character whose hidden layers and musical legacy add a rich, poignant flavor to the village’s vibrant tapestry.

