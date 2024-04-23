Delicious In Dungeon Episode 17: Falin's Transformation To Shock Laios; Release Date And More

The time has come for Marcille and Laios to face the consequences of their actions as Falin reappears before them, now in a monstrous dragon hybrid form. They now stand at the crossroads between saving their beloved friend and family, or facing the grim necessity of putting her down. Will Laios’ party be able to make it out of this ordeal alive? Find out what happens next in Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17, so keep reading for the release date, where to stream it and more details.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17: release date and streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17 will be released in Japan on Thursday 25th April at 6:30 pm JST. For most fans around the world, the episode will be available by 9:30 am GMT / 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

Viewers in Japan can watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17 on Tokyo MX. For international fans, the episode will be available exclusively on Netflix. Both subbed and dubbed versions will be releasing simultaneously.

Expected plot in Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17

In the upcoming Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17, fans can anticipate Falin's transformation into a human/dragon chimera to be revealed to Laios and his party. The encounter will raise questions about her intentions and whether she poses a threat to Laios and his party. We will likely see Laios face the daunting task of reconciling with his sister's altered form whilst also grappling with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of his party.

With Falin's unpredictable behavior and potential for aggression made evident in Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17, Laios must confront the reality that his sister may no longer be the same person he once knew. Whether Laios can reach out to the remnants of Falin's humanity and save her from succumbing entirely to her monstrous nature remains to be seen.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 16 recap

In Delicious in Dungeon Episode 16, titled Cleaners/Dried with Sweet Sake, the adventure continues as Laios’ party continues to navigate their way through the city within the dungeon. The episode begins with Chilchuck excitedly sharing his discovery of the dungeon's shifting patterns with his comrades. Their journey leads them to a familiar street and building, where they previously encountered the Red Dragon. As they investigate further, they stumble upon a cracked wall, piquing Laios's curiosity.

Their exploration is interrupted by the sudden appearance of a mysterious man who cryptically warns Laios about the "magician's eye." Startled, Laios recounts the encounter to Marcille and the others, who hadn’t seen any man. Soon after, Marcille senses the presence of a small dragon nearby, prompting her to push Chilchuck and the others into the wall to hide.

To their surprise, Chilchuck is absorbed into the wall. The wall was a part of the Dungeon Cleaners —small creatures tasked with maintaining the dungeon's structural integrity. Laios educates his companions about the peculiar creatures and their role in the dungeon's ecosystem. He explains their harmless nature but can eat anything that they thing is in the way.

As they press forward, the group encounters a staircase, signaling a momentary respite. Over a meal, Laios reflects on the hallucinations he's been experiencing, prompting Chilchuck to suggest seeking medical help upon their return to the surface world. Their peaceful interlude is abruptly interrupted by the appearance of a menacing spider, accompanied by members of Shuro's party.

However, Shuro recognizes Laios and lets the group go. Laios tries to be friendly and engages in conversation with Shuro, while Rin expresses suspicion over Laios stealing from their party. Kabru seems less interested in confronting Laios about the stolen belongings.

Kabru explains that he simply wanted to meet Laios and assess the situation, suggesting that perhaps Laios and his team were not responsible for the theft. Meanwhile, Shuro collapses from hunger, prompting Laios to insist that he eat. Laios promises to explain recent events, including their encounter with the Red Dragon and the fate of Falin, to Shuro.

Maizuru, a member of Laios's party, takes charge of preparing a meal while Senshi offers assistance. Laios suggests splitting their large group into smaller teams to handle various tasks. As they work, Laios fills Kabru and Shuro in on recent events, including their alliance with dungeon orcs and their suspicions about Falin's whereabouts.

Shuro is prompted to anger upon learning the truth about Falin's revival as Black Magic was forbidden and a crime. He confronts Laios about the morally dubious act. Delicious in Dungeon Episode 16 ends as Falin, now transformed into a human/dragon chimera, expressing her desire to find Lord Delgal.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for updates on Falin’s recovery in Delicious in Dungeon and more.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

