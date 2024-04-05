Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 13: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Good news for Mushoku Tensei fans, the second cour of the second season of the anime is finally coming out this month. Based on Rifujin na Magnote’s light novel series of the same name, the anime focuses on a jobless man who dies after living a sad and reclusive life and is reborn in a fantasy world as Rudeus Greyrat. Determined to make the most of this life, he travels the world searching for his mother. The isekai anime was really popular when the first season came out in 2021. The second season was announced in 2022 and it was revealed that the season will be split into two cours and will have a total of 24 episodes. The 12th and final episode of Mushoku Tensei season 2, part 1 came out in September of 2023.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation release date, streaming details and more

The 13th episode, which is the first episode of the second cour of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, comes out on 8th April, 2024, Monday, at 12 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will air during the day at other times in other countries. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and KBS Kyoto. Most international fans will be able to stream the episode and the rest of the anime on Crunchyroll with a subscription. SouthEast Asian fans will be able to stream it on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia.

The main cast and crew of the first part of season 2 is also returning for the second part. However, there will be new opening and closing themes for the second cour. The opening theme is On the Frontline which will be performed by Hiroire and the closing theme is Mamoritai Mono which will be performed by Yuiko Ōhara.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 13?

The first part of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 focused on Rudeus trying to find his mother Zenith after the teleportation incident. He joins Counter Arrows after reaching Northern Lands and even grows close to a girl named Suzanne who is rude to him but feels thankful after he saves her group. Rudeus joined Heckler’s group later but decides to leave for Ranoa University of Magic to cure his ED. He later enrolls in the university and meets Silent Fitz. He also meets some other characters but starts to feel differently about Fitz, whom he idolizes, which is new to him as he thought Fitz was a boy. However, Fitz will turn out to be a girl named Sylphie, he proposes to her and the two get married. His illness also gets cured.

From the looks of it, the 13th episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will focus on Rudeus and Sylphie’s wedding as it follows the Newlyweds Arc. A lot of old characters will also join them as well as some new ones who have not appeared in the anime before. But the entirety of the second cour will mostly focus on the newly married couple.

