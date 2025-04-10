My Happy Marriage Season 3: Is It Renewed? Studio Announces New Anime After 2nd Season Finale; Deets HERE

Fans of My Happy Marriage are wondering if the beloved romance anime will return for Season 3. After the emotional end of Season 2, many are hoping for more. While Kadokawa has confirmed a new anime project is in production, they have not yet said if it will be a third season or a movie. The announcement came right after the Season 2 finale aired, leaving the door open for different possibilities.

Season 2 followed Miyo and Kiyoka as their bond grew deeper while facing new challenges. Miyo continued to understand her special powers, and her relationship with her new family also developed. Meanwhile, Kiyoka was pulled into political and spiritual conflicts that tested their love. The season ended with a mix of peace and mystery. The final episode was delayed due to production issues but was released on April 9 on Netflix and Japanese TV.

The second season aired from January to April 2025 with 13 episodes. It was available on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X and streamed worldwide on Netflix. The anime featured returning cast members Reina Ueda and Kaito Ishikawa, along with new characters like Kaoruko Jinnouchi, voiced by Haruka Tomatsu.

Kinema Citrus returned as the animation studio. Directors Masayuki Kojima and Takehiro Kubota worked together this time. The music and visuals kept the same emotional tone fans loved in the first season.

While My Happy Marriage Season 3 has not been officially confirmed, a new anime project based on the series has been announced. According to Anime News Network, Kadokawa shared the news right after the Season 2 finale aired on April 9, 2025. Along with the announcement, a teaser visual and promotional video were released. However, Kadokawa did not reveal whether the upcoming project will be a third season, a movie, or a side story. This has left fans curious but hopeful, as the announcement clearly signals that the anime will continue in some form.

