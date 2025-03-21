100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 11: Karane Stops Being Tsundere; Recap, Release Date And More
100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 11 will see Karane take a potion that forces her to be more honest, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode of 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 saw Rentaro meet his 11th soulmate, Meme Kakure, a classmate with a passion for knitting. Extremely shy, she hides behind plush toys to avoid attention.
Despite her timid nature, Rentaro reassures her of his love, helping her integrate into the group. To ease her into socializing, they play hide and seek, where Meme cleverly wins by remaining hidden until the end. As her reward, Rentaro kisses her, but she swiftly vanishes again, staying true to her reserved personality.
100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 11 will see Karane struggle with expressing her true feelings for Rentaro as his family grows, fearing rejection. Worried that her tsundere tendencies might drive him away, she takes a potion from Kusuri that removes her tsundere personality.
Initially, the group will enjoy Karane’s affectionate and straightforward nature, though they will soon realize they miss her usual dynamic self. As they begin to long for her return to normal, the question arises – will Karane be able to regain her tsundere charm?
Titled ‘The Lost Tsundere,’ 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 11 will debut on March 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, with release times varying globally. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and Sun TV.
In Japan, it will also be available on streaming services like ABEMA and Niconico. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll. 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Episode 11 will also be accessible via Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, and Bilibili.
