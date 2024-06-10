The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Season 2 Unviels January '25 Debut; More Updates

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime has announced its new girlfriends and voice cast for Season 2. The show follows Rentaro Aijo, who struggles with relationships and meets six girlfriends after the first season. However, the series is set to return for more episodes next year, as Rentaro needs to meet 94 more soulmates and be their boyfriend before the series ends.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2 premiere date and cast

The television anime of Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has announced more cast members for new heroines, a January 2025 premiere, and a teaser visual for the second season.

The new cast includes:

Amane Shindo as Kurumi Haraga

Rie Takahashi as Iku Suto

Lynn as Mimimi Utsukushisugi

Kanon Takao as Meme Kakure

The previous cast includes:

Wataru Katō as Rentaro Aijo

Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono

Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda

Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto

Asami Seto as Nano Eiai

Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen

Shigeru Chiba as God (Kami-sama)

The anime is produced by Bibury Animation Studios and directed by Hikaru Sato, with scripts supervised by Takashi Aoshima, character designs handled by Akane Yano, and music composed by Shuhei Mutsuki, Shunsuke Takizawa, and Eba.

The series was broadcast from October 8 to December 24, 2023, on Tokyo MX and other networks. The opening theme song is Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na Kimi, lit. To You Who I Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love performed by Kaede Hondo, Miyu Tomita, Maria Naganawa, Asami Seto, and Ayaka Asai, while the ending theme song is Sweet Sign performed by Nako Misaki.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

"Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!"

More about The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

The series focuses on high school student Rentarō Aijō, who in his lifetime fell in love and confessed to exactly 100 girls, only to be rejected by all of them. While praying in a shrine, Rentarō is approached by the God of Love, who reveals that he, due to an error, is destined to have 100 soulmates.

However, he also tells Rentarō that if he does not return the feelings of any of his soulmates, they will suffer an accident and die. Not wanting this to happen, and genuinely being in love with all of the girls, Rentarō is determined not to let any of his soulmates die as he meets and dates them all at the same time.

Rentarō Aijō has confessed to and been rejected by 100 girls in his lifetime. On the last day of middle school, he visits a shrine and prays that he gets a girlfriend during his time at high school. Suddenly, the God of Love appears and tells Rentarō that the reason for his non-existent love life is that everyone is only supposed to have one soulmate in their life. Due to an error on the God of Love's part, Rentarō is destined to have 100 which is to begin when he enters high school.

Sure enough, on the first day of high school, Rentarō meets the wealthy Hakari Hanazono and tsundere Karane Inda. Both girls instantly fall in love with him. Rentarō is also in love with both of them but cannot decide between them. That evening, he revisits the God of Love and is informed that if he does not return the feelings of one of his soulmates, they will die in an accident. Not wanting such a fate to befall Hakari and Karane, Rentarō decides to date both of them simultaneously, with their blessing.

As the story continues, more girls are introduced and become Rentarō's girlfriends, establishing a polyamorous relationship called the "Rentarō Family". The story revolves around Rentarō meeting new girlfriends and the interactions between the Rentarō Family members.

