The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 11: Togo Faces Azir; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Red Ranger and the Mask of Pain,’ Azir embraces his newfound abilities, believing his long-held ambition is within reach. As Yihdra, Teltina, and Lowji assist Raniya, Togo battles Azir. A flashback reveals that Azir's favoritism toward elves led to unrest, resulting in his father Belgan’s murder.

Manipulated by Vidan and given a seed, Azir became obsessed with ruling through force. During the fight, Lowji counters Azir’s magic, and Yihdra realizes he is controlling sand to simulate time-stopping. Azir is ultimately overwhelmed but transforms into a sandstorm, forcing Togo’s party to summon Maximum Kizuna Kaiser to confront him.

After the credits, the origins of the Kizuna Five are shown. The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 11 will see Togo and his allies face Azir, who is now fully controlled by the mana seed. Given the previous battle’s intensity, their next strategy will likely involve using the Maximum Kizuna Kaiser’s full power to stop him.

Azir’s descent into becoming a monstrous entity suggests that his original ideals are beyond saving, meaning the party may need to eliminate him entirely. The episode may also probe further into Vidan’s true intentions and the origins of the mana seeds.

The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 11 is set to air on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a same day release for most international viewers, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 11 will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks, while Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will stream it domestically. Crunchyroll will offer the episode internationally.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.