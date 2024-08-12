Top 10 Best Anime Movies From the 2010s To Binge-Watch Right Now: From Your Name to Wolf Children

Anime movies always have a way of making us captivated with those striking visuals and touching stories that leave us feeling so much. If you're craving such visually stunning and emotionally impactful stories, then the 2010s are a treasure trove you will want to dive into. These ten movies, ranging from heartfelt romance to magical adventures, are some of the most unforgettable of the decade. So prepare yourself to get immersed in these best anime movies of the decade.

10 best anime movies from the 2010s you need to watch:

10. The Garden of Words (2013)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai, The Garden of Words is a visually captivating film known for its elegant storytelling. The story follows Takao, a 15-year-old aspiring shoemaker, who encounters a mysterious woman, Yukari, in a garden on a rainy morning. As their meetings in the garden continue, their connection deepens, overcoming personal challenges.

This poignantly romantic film masterfully captures the beauty of nature and the intricate dynamics of human relationships, weaving a tale that leaves a lasting impression on the heart.

9. Mirai (2018)

Mirai is a whimsical tale directed by Mamoru Hosada. The film follows Kun, a young boy who is struggling to accept his new baby sister and feels neglected and unloved by his family. In a magical twist, Kun is transported through time, where he encounters various family members at different stages of their lives and gains a new perspective on life.

Advertisement

This imaginative journey teaches him valuable lessons about family, love, and growing up. The heartwarming storyline of this movie, along with the beautiful animation, make it a delightful watch for anyone who might be having difficulty navigating family dynamics.

8. Wolf Children (2012)

Mamoru Hosoda’s Wolf Children is a heartfelt tale that explores the challenges a single mother faces while raising her children. The story follows Hana, who is widowed by her werewolf husband and is left to raise their two children on her own. However, as the children grow, they must decide whether to embrace their human side or their wolf heritage.

This emotionally rich story is beautifully animated and captures the struggles of a single mother raising two extraordinary children. It’s a film that will resonate with anyone who’s ever faced difficult choices in life.

7. I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (2018)

Don’t let the odd title of this movie fool you! Directed by Shinichiro Ushijima, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is a tear-jerking masterpiece that follows the relationship between a high school boy, Boku, who discovers that one of his classmates, Sakura Yamauchi, is terminally ill.

Advertisement

This secret brings them closer, and as they spend time together, their bond deepens, leading to a bittersweet and emotional journey. The mix of heartwarming and heartbreaking moments in this movie will have you crying till your eyes are red.



6. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is a Studio Ghibli movie directed by Isao Takahata that retells an old Japanese folktale of a peculiar girl discovered in a bamboo plant. As she matures into a stunning princess, Kaguya struggles with societal pressures and her desire for independence.

The unique and stunning watercolor animation of this movie will enhance its mystical and heartwarming aesthetic, and the way it describes the fleeting nature of life will leave you totally awestruck.

5. Weathering With You (2019)

Another masterpiece by Makoto Shinkai, Weathering With You, tells the story of Hodaka, a runaway teenager, and Hina, a girl with the ability to control the weather. Amidst a city that is plagued by incessant rain, their relationship blossoms, and they find solace in each other’s company.

Advertisement

The film beautifully explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the impact of climate change, all while delivering stunning visuals and a soothing soundtrack. Overall, Weathering With You is a uniquely touching movie that will captivate you in the best way possible.

4. The Wind Rises (2013)

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Wind Rises is a historical romance that revolves around the life of Jiro Horikoshi, the man who designed the Zero fighter planes for Japan during World War II. The film beautifully captures Jiro’s passion for flying and his unwavering love for Nahoko, a woman with tuberculosis.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, this movie is a masterpiece that intertwines love and ambition. With its awesome animation style and touching storyline, this movie is a must-watch for Studio Ghibli fans.



3. The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

Another Studio Ghibli masterpiece, The Secret World of Arrietty, is a charming tale adapted from a popular children's novel, The Borrowers, that tells the story of tiny people living secretly among humans. It follows Arrietty, a young borrower, who forms an unlikely friendship with a human boy, leading to a series of adventures and heartwarming moments.

The visually striking animation of this movie will leave you completely mesmerized, and the gentle storytelling creates such a warm, inviting atmosphere that will give you a much-needed escape from reality.

Advertisement

2. A Silent Voice (2016)

Directed by Naoka Yamada, A Silent Voice is a touching story of redemption and forgiveness. The movie follows Shoya Ishida, a boy who used to bully Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl, in elementary school. Years later, he is tormented by his mistakes and sets out to make amends with Shoko.

This movie is both heartbreaking and uplifting, as it delves into themes of bullying, disability, and change for the better. A Silent Voice is a beautiful, emotional, and uplifting movie that has a strong message about the need for empathy and the value of giving people second chances.

1. Your Name (2016)

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name is a masterpiece that needs no introduction. This film took the world by storm with its breathtaking animation, gripping storyline, and soothing soundtrack. It follows the story of two teenagers, Taki and Mitsuha, who start swapping their bodies out of nowhere. This supernatural connection causes their lives to become intertwined, forging a deep bond of friendship between the two across time.

This movie is a work of art, both visually and narratively, delving into the elements of fate and connection. The emotional depth, character dynamics, and stunning scenery make Your Name one of the best anime movies of all time.

Advertisement

So, there you have it! The top ten anime movies from the 2010s that you simply can’t miss. From heartwarming tales to tragic magical sagas, these 10 anime movies from the 2010s have it all. Whether you are an avid anime enthusiast or a newcomer navigating the anime world, these movies are sure to leave you spellbound. So wait no more and dive into these enchanting tales that will leave you wanting for more! Happy Binge-watching!